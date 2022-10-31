5 best Halloween mods for GTA 5 Story Mode

GTA Online has been decked out in Halloween decorations, and the eerie vibe adds horror to the atmosphere. While Rockstar Games has lavished the festive extravaganza on multiplayer games, it is unlikely that Story Mode will receive the same decorations.

To fill the void, the GTA 5 modding community has created multiple patches for gamers to enjoy. These mods enhance the single-player mode with highly detailed Halloween events and activities.

This article lists the five best Halloween-themed mods from GTA5 Mods that are sure to scare everyone in Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five GTA 5 mods for a spooky Halloween experience

1) Horror Blast

The Horror Blast mod adds slashers and monsters from various horror films to GTA 5. This mod allows players to turn Los Santos into a gruesome city. Modder HermanDude also alters the city's environment to add to the horror ambiance.

Some slashers and monsters added to the mod are:

Herbert West from Re-Animator

Matt Cordell from Maniac Cop

Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th

The Tall Man from Phantasm

Killer characters spawn in various locations around the state. Players can find bright yellow dots on the map and follow the markers to find them. This mod also adds the Cerberus truck from GTA Online to Story Mode.

2) Halloween Skin Pack

A set of player skins provided with the mod (Image via GTA5 Mods)

Rockstar Games offers a variety of masks and outfits in Grand Theft Auto Online to match the Halloween atmosphere. However, the single-player mode lacks updated accessories. To give Story Mode players the same experience, modder BarricadeOG created the Halloween Skin Pack mod with a variety of spooky player skins.

Some of the character skins included with the mod are:

Pumpkin Suit

Freddy Kruger

Jason Voorhees w/mask

Jason Voorhees wo/mask

Miner - My Bloody Valentine

Michael Myers

Leatherface

House 1000 Corpses

Frankenstein

WolfMan

Satan

Nosferatu

The mod is light and only 9 KB in size. While the majority of the skins are based on movie characters, the developer claims that some of them were created by themselves.

3) Halloween Surprise

Masks provided with the mod for all three protagonists (Image via GTA5 Mods)

Rockstar has done an excellent job of transforming Los Santos into a horror city with this year's Halloween elements. Modder Alex106 brings similar elements to Story Mode with the Halloween Surprise mod.

It comes with a "Please Stop Me" mask for each of the game's three characters. Additionally, pumpkin lanterns, UFOs, coffins, and Cayo Perico skeletons can be found scattered throughout the map.

Day and night ambiances also shift to a dark, gloomy theme, creating a spooky atmosphere. While the patch includes permanently visible UFOs, the developer clarifies that they are only for aesthetic purposes. They don't act or behave like the ones in multiplayer mode, and they remain there for the duration.

4) Halloween Party

Michael De Santa with various other characters provided with the mod (Image via GTA5 Mods)

Halloween isn't complete without a Halloween party, and modder abstractmode adds just that to the game. The Halloween Party mod brings several characters in various costumes who appear at a party at the Eclipse Penthouse.

According to abstractmode, the mod includes 40 different Halloween-themed costumes inspired by various movies, video games, and pop culture references. However, gamers must use Menyoo PC mod to use the party mod.

5) Halloween Mod Menu

TheCrusaderYT's Halloween Mod Menu is a one-stop shop for all Halloween-themed mod needs in the game. The mod menu allows players to acquire various weapons, skins, vehicles, and character abilities, bring zombies, travel to inaccessible locations, change the weather, and more.

The mod is open-source, and one can combine it with other mods to improve their gaming experience.

