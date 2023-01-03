Velocity Gaming (VLT) and S8UL join hands for GTA 5 RP server

GTA 5 Roleplay is among the Grand Theft Auto community's most popular gameplay mods. This modified version of the game allows players to take on the roles of various characters within Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode.

While there are several Roleplay servers and players worldwide, the Indian gaming industry is also growing through various collaborations and improvements. Velocity Gaming, an Indian Esports Organization, recently collaborated with S8UL Esports team to expand and improve its roleplay server.

Velocity Gaming and S8UL Esports join hands to improve GTA 5 RP in India

On January 2, 2023, the Indian esports organization Velocity Gaming aka VLT, shared an Instagram post announcing its collaboration with S8UL Esports to ameliorate the GTA 5 Roleplay experience for the gaming community.

VLT recently started its RP server called Velocity Roleplay in April 2022, which received a positive response from the community. The recent collaboration is also expected to bring in new audiences and players from the gaming community.

More details about GTA 5 RP

GTA 5 Roleplay is rapidly growing. It began almost immediately after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and gives players a unique gaming experience. Different RP servers specialize in various types of gameplay.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online are official Rockstar Games titles, RP titles are modded servers created and maintained by independent third-party developers.

Most Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay servers are paid for, with a long queue of players usually awaiting their turn. To promote the servers, developers occasionally engage and collaborate with various gamers and popular Twitch streamers. The recent collaboration between Velocity Gaming and S8UL Esports is a promotional activity to increase the server's popularity.

While Rockstar Games has always allowed players and modders complete freedom to play Story Mode as they see fit, the gaming studio recently imposed some rules that limit this freedom.

In an official Rockstar Games Support page article, the company mentioned several tactical points that general modders and RP servers should follow. Some of these are as follows:

Rockstar Games trademarks and in-game intellectual property cannot be misused.

Players cannot import and exploit other intellectual property including other Rockstar IP, real-world brands, characters, trademarks, or music.

Mods must not interfere with Rockstar’s official online games, such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The studio's primary goal is to prevent the exploitation of its properties and the abuse of freedom, which could jeopardize its overall reputation.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes