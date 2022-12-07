Top 5 GTA RP servers to join in December 2022

Roleplaying is one of the most popular gameplay elements in GTA. While the base game of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version are already popular, with thousands of active players every day, the RP servers have given them a new level of popularity.

Roleplaying games are custom-modded servers created and maintained by third-party developers. On these servers, players can escape the hustle and bustle of the original games and enjoy simple gameplay.

The roleplaying concept began in 2014. There is currently a plethora of servers that players can apply for and join to experience the popular gaming aspect. However, new players may find it difficult to join some servers or find suitable servers.

This article lists five of the best Grand Theft Auto RP servers that players can join.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking MafiaCity RP and 4 other great GTA RP servers that both new and experienced players can join

5) Lucid City RP

Lucid City RP is one of the best servers for new players to join. If you are new to the GTA roleplaying aspect and want to relish the experience, this server offers a variety of features that will help you become acquainted with it.

The developers have created several new cities and provide various in-game incentives for completing missions. While the map is smaller than the original game, new cities and custom locations contribute to the overall experience.

One can form gangs with other players, play cops to apprehend criminals, and buy and sell guns, drugs, as well as other items.

4) MafiaCity RP

While Lucid City RP allows players to form their own gangs, MafiaCity RP focuses solely on two sides of society: legal and illegal. Grand Theft Auto players can join the server either as notorious criminals or as simple citizens who do honest work for their daily wages.

Another intriguing aspect of the mod is that it removes all of the game's NPCs. The streets are only populated by players, and one should not mistake them for AI NPCs and go bonkers on them.

The server provides numerous written and voice communication options to assist players in interacting with other gamers and their surroundings.

3) GTA World RP

The GTA gaming community is diverse. While Rockstar Games has made every effort to accommodate all types of players, most RP servers adhere to a set of rules and preferences.

The communication system is what makes GTA World RP one of the must-join servers. While other roleplay servers require players to use microphones, this one allows players to communicate through text-based chat only.

Most players do not prefer communicating with strangers via voice, and GTA World RP provides them with a safe space by allowing text communication.

2) Eclipse RP

The Eclipse RP server is regarded as one of the best GTA RP servers out there. Despite being relatively new compared to others, it has quickly gained popularity due to its unique gameplay.

As one of the most popular servers, Eclipse RP has a number of rules and regulations that players must follow to contribute to the game's peaceful environment.

Players are prohibited from harassing NPCs or other gamers. Trolling, racist or hate speech, hacking, cheating, and other similar acts are also prohibited.

1) NoPixel RP

The NoPixel RP server is one of the most popular and sought-after GTA RP servers in the community. Additionally, it is among the first roleplaying servers, having been active since 2014.

While its popularity goes through the roof, the server only has a limited number of player slots available, making the entry process difficult and lengthy. Many popular streamers visit the server on a regular basis, making it one of the most-watched content across multiple platforms.

