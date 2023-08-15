Top 5 GTA 5 mods to download and have fun with (2023)

As one of the most modded games of all time, GTA 5 has a huge modding community. Third-party developers have been creating mods for the game for almost a decade, so there's something for every kind of player. These mods are mostly popular among PC players, as console users have to jailbreak their systems to execute modded scripts.

The huge library of mods often confuses new players, who may be intimidated by the number of options available. This article lists the top five GTA 5 mods that PC players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Top 5 GTA 5 mods for an amusing gaming experience

5) Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The real-life Galaxy Note 7 smartphone from Samsung is notorious for exploding and being a safety hazard. Using the same principle, modder HitmanNiko created the GTA 5 mod that allows players to use the Note 7 as a bomb.

It is a skin that replaces the existing Sticky Bomb with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The functions of the mod are exactly like the Sticky Bomb. However, players will see the Galaxy Note 7 getting thrown and blasted at command. You can also change the phone’s color and wallpaper. The Note 7 bomb can be purchased from Ammu-Nations.

4) HD Low End

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massive game, and it is very difficult to run it smoothly on low-end PCs. Most low-end users are forced to downgrade their in-game graphics, which also foil the gaming experience. To address this issue, modder emirh08 developed the HD Low End mod that allows all kinds of PCs to run the game with high-resolution settings.

According to the modder, players will get over 30 frames per second using the GTA 5 graphics mod. However, it should be noted that the mod does not magically enhance the game graphics. It simply tunes the game’s settings to run smoothly on low-end PCs.

3) Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration

The vehicles in GTA 5 are heavily modified by Rockstar Games to match the in-game settings. The gaming studio changed several stats, such as speed, acceleration, handling, and many other aspects, which often frustrates vehicle enthusiasts. However, the Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration mod restores the original stats of all vehicles.

According to the modder brunodrl94, the mod allows supercars to reach up to 200 mph and normal cars to go up to 120 mph. However, this does not mean all cars will move fast. In-game vehicles will run at realistic top speeds based on their class and performance.

2) Powerful Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA 5. It is an upgraded version of the Rocket Launcher (RPG) that is equipped with homing missiles. However, Rockstar Games significantly reduced the effectiveness of the weapon in the game. To restore the Homing Missile’s glory, modder Dima4887 developed the Powerful Homing Launcher patch.

It increases the speeds of the missiles while also increasing the damage output. GTA 5 players can destroy tanks with only one or two shots from the modded Homing Launcher. The mod also increases the locking range allowing players to shoot down airplanes.

1) FiveM

FiveM is one of the most popular modded frameworks that act as an operating hub for other mods. Many players use it to play GTA 5 RP, which is an unofficial way of playing the game in multiplayer mode. The framework is free for all, and players can download FiveM mod from its official website.

However, you must own a licensed copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 to use the FiveM framework. The developers also recommend that players have sufficient hardware power to run the modded gameplay smoothly. Once installed, you can join any RP lobby to have a fun gaming experience.

