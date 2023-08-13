10 powerful weapons in GTA Online that one should collect at all costs

Gameplay in GTA Online is not only about fast cars, as weaponry also plays a crucial role. The multiplayer game can be a warzone at times, and players require powerful weapons to tackle various threats that come their way. Rockstar Games offers over 100 weapons for one to use in different situations. All these weapons have different stats and firepower, and some are designed for specific purposes.

While veterans will likely possess the deadliest in-game weapons, many new players may be unaware of their utilities. To help level the playing field, this article lists 10 of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online that one must acquire in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Railgun, Up-n-Atomizer, and eight other powerful weapons to collect in GTA Online

1) Railgun

The Railgun is a futuristic weapon that can one-shot most vehicles in GTA Online. It fires Kinetic energy penetrator rounds at the speed of 2000 m/s or 7200 km/h that can blow up anything in its path. The Gun Van charges $730,000 for the Railgun.

2) Tactical SMG

The GTA Online Tactical SMG is the newest weapon in the game. It is a compact machine gun suitable for drive-by shootings. It is more powerful than the SMG and can kill enemies quickly. The weapon is capable of dealing 217.08 units of damage per second. It can be found occasionally in the Gun Van’s armory.

3) Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher, or the RPG, is one of the deadliest weapons in the game. It can instantly blow up any enemy cars or planes. The splash damage also deals additional destruction to nearby objects and characters. Players can buy it from the Ammu-Nation Store for $26,250.

4) Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is very similar to the RPG, but it uses homing missiles. This makes the weapon suitable for destroying planes and distant enemies. It can lock on to objects up to 300 meters away. The Ammu-Nation Store sells it for $75,000.

5) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online is a unique futuristic weapon mostly used as a utility tool. It fires a powerful beam blast that can toss objects in the air. Whether a pedestrian, an aircraft, or a tank, the weapon can toss them all if they are in its path. It can be purchased from the Agency Armory for $399,000.

6) Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper is a reliable weapon for GTA Online players who frequently engage in PvP battles. It has the second-highest damage of all bullet weapons. Players can also upgrade it to the Mk II version by completing research in the GTA Online Bunker. It costs $38,150 at the Ammu-Nation Store.

7) Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb is one of the most useful throwable weapons in GTA Online. It is a remote bomb that players can detonate from a safe distance. It has a long shelf life and can be planted beforehand for effective use. Ammu-Nation charges $600 for each one, and players can carry up to 25 units.

8) Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher is one of the most useful weapons to deal with enemies in vehicles. It launches grenades that can instantly blast most cars in the game. The splash damage is also useful for dealing with grouped enemies. Rockstar Games charges $32,400 for the Grenade Launcher.

9) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a secret weapon in GTA Online that can be unlocked by completing the Treasure Hunt challenge. It is a powerful revolver that can one-shot most enemies. However, it has no silencer upgrades and produces a loud noise that can alert nearby cops.

10) Stone Hatchet

The Stone Hatchet is another secret weapon that can be unlocked by completing the Bounty Hunter challenge. The weapon originally belongs to the RDR Universe and gives players a unique Rampage Ability when used. Many players are hoping for a similar weapon in Grand Theft Auto 6.

