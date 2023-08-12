GTA 6 facial recognition: Everything you need to know about the rumor surfacing online

There are a lot of rumors floating online right now that GTA 6 is going to require facial recognition in order to buy it. Some truth has been twisted in this latest speculations, so let's check out the origin of this recent spectacle. The gist of this discussion starts with certain people believing that the ESRB is going to implement new technology that scans a person's face to determine if they're eligible to purchase a game.

It sounds fancy, but ESRB spokespersons have clarified to outlets like PC Gamer and Gizmodo that this technology is not meant to scan the faces of minors to prevent them from purchasing new games. Obviously, this whole story has been brought to the GTA 6 fanbase since Grand Theft Auto has historical precedence for mature ratings (and even Adults Only due to some controversies).

Why GTA 6 is unlikely to require facial recognition in order to play the game

One of the news outlets that covered the ESRB clarificaiton story (Image via PC Gaming)

Popular PC gaming outlet PC Gamer has reported:

"The ESRB has released a statement clarifying that this technology does not 'confirm the identity of users,' nor it it intended to scan the faces to minors to determine whether they're old enough to purchase particular games. It only uses images to determine the subject's age in order to ensure compliance with COPPA privacy requirements."

Similarly, news outlet Gizmodo contacted a spokesperson and received the following information:

"The ESRB does not intend to use facial age estimation to prevent children from purchasing restrictively rated games, the spokesperson added."

It would appear that the ESRB is not using new technology to prevent young people from buying mature games. Instead, they're doing it for COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act). This means companies seeking to collect or share information from children must get parental consent to do so.

Early rumors of GTA 6 being unpurchasable due to facial recognition

Many early reports and videos indicated that children couldn't play GTA 6, mostly due to the ESRB's new age verification scan. For example, MrBossFTW's clip shown above has over 2.9 million views and is titled in a way that bolsters the sentiment that children won't be able to experience Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

One thing worth noting is that the ESRB primarily rates games in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Other countries would have different agencies for that. This means the ESRB's "facial recognition" technology would have no effect on people in most parts of the world.

Hence, one shouldn't expect kids to suddenly be forbidden from playing GTA 6 Online once it's released, even if the initial rumors were true (which they're not, according to the ESRB).

There is no official logo for this game, but there is no shortage of fan-made ones (Image via Opera GX)

GTA 6 is rumored to get a release date in either 2024 or 2025 due to past Take-Two Interactive earnings calls. However, it is vital to mention that neither this company nor Rockstar Games have confirmed any details about the new game, apart from how it was in development.

Gamers must wait for more news, especially since no announcement date has been offered to the public just yet.

