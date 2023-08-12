GTA 6 rumors: Why Rockstar Games acquiring GTA RP FiveM devs Cfx.re is a big deal

While everyone in the gaming community awaits an update on Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, Rockstar Games surprised fans by announcing the acquisition of Cfx.re, Grand Theft Auto 5's FiveM RP mod client developers. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has not had a very smooth relationship with modders in the past, so nobody was really expecting this move.

How exactly will Cfx.re contribute towards the current game or future projects is unclear at the moment, but fans have already started speculating. So, let's take a closer look at why Rockstar Games acquiring GTA RP FiveM devs Cfx.re is a big deal.

Analyzing why Rockstar Games' acquisition of Cfx.re, GTA RP FiveM devs, could be a big deal for GTA 6

On August 11, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that it had acquired GTA 5 roleplay (RP) mod client FiveM's devs, Cfx.re. Since the news, fans have been speculating regarding Cfx.re's role in Rockstar's titles.

This acquisition is of huge significance for Grand Theft Auto 5 and probably for its highly anticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6, as well. Twitter user @that1detectiv3 presented their thoughts on how it could impact the next game's online mode.

Fan speculates how Cfx.re could impact the next game (Image via Twitter/that1detectiv3)

While Grand Theft Auto 6 having an online mode hasn't been confirmed yet, it most likely will feature one, given the success of Grand Theft Auto Online. As mentioned by @that1detectiv3, Rockstar's budget and resources, paired with Cfx.re's experience with RP servers, could go a long way in providing an unprecedented multiplayer experience.

Grand Theft Auto 5's RP servers are not only popular because of community interaction but also because some of them include modified maps and assets. If this feature is officially integrated into the sequel, we might get to see something similar to a map editor, quite like the ones featured in many Far Cry titles.

That said, it must be remembered that just how the developers of some of the best GTA 5 RP servers will be used by Rockstar Games has not been revealed yet. The gaming industry giant mentioned in its Roleplay Community Update blog that it had expanded its policy on mods to support the efforts of the community.

Hence, there is a good chance that Cfx.re might have only been acquired to improve the overall RP experience on existing servers without having anything to do with Grand Theft Auto 6.

These questions will remain unanswered unless confirmed by Rockstar Games or until the next game in the series comes out. While a concrete answer regarding its release window is unavailable at the moment, Take-Two's latest earnings call hinted at a possible GTA 6 release date.

