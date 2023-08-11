Rockstar officially acquires GTA 5 RP FiveM developers Cfx.re (Roleplay Community Update)

Rockstar Games has surprised fans by announcing that Cfx.re, the team responsible for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's FiveM and RedM mod clients, has officially been integrated into the gaming studio. These mod clients host an incredible amount of RP (roleplaying) servers that are very popular among players. Naturally, fans were quite excited upon hearing the news, as roleplaying has garnered a lot of players' interest over the years.

Now that Cfx.re is officially a part of Rockstar, it will be interesting to see how they contribute towards future projects. However, no further details or plans have been shared at the moment.

GTA 5 RP FiveM developers, Cfx.re, officially announced as part of Rockstar Games in Roleplay Community Update

Rockstar announces partnership with Cfx.re (Image via Twitter/Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games announced their partnership with Cfx.re, the creators of GTA 5 RP mod clients FiveM and RedM, on Twitter. The gaming studio acknowledged the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5's RP servers in its Roleplay Community Update post and mentioned that it expanded its mods policy to support the community's efforts.

Rockstar also stated that they will be sharing more information in the coming weeks and months. The news took fans by surprise as nobody expected them to collaborate with modders as Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) has hit Grand Theft Auto modders with DMCA notices in the past.

Fans are happy with the news (Image via Twitter/SynthPotato)

Nonetheless, now that Rockstar Games and Cfx.re are official partners, players can expect an improved overall roleplaying experience in the future.

Interestingly, this partnership might not only be limited to Grand Theft Auto 5. Given Cfx.re's experience with roleplaying servers and the popularity of this gameplay element, Rockstar might be looking to officially integrate roleplaying into Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans speculate the possibility of the next game having official RP servers (Image via Twitter/baycosinus)

However, nothing regarding RP servers or any other information about the next game in the series has been revealed as of yet.

GTA 5 RP servers hosted on FiveM welcome new players almost every day. Some of them even feature well-known YouTubers and Twitch streamers as members, which helps them in gathering more attention.

With Rockstar Games' support now on their side, the future of GTA 5's roleplaying community seems bright.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will officially feature RP servers? Yes No 1 votes