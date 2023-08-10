5 of the best Bunker locations in GTA Online (August 2023)

The Bunker is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online and it has been a reliable source of income for players. Most veterans in the game already own one, and new players also hope to start their Bunker business as soon as possible. It is associated with the gunrunning line of work that also offers many other advantages for the operators.

While the business is undoubtedly profitable, its efficiency very much depends on the location. Rockstar Games offers 11 Bunkers, and players can buy one from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. This article lists five of the best Los Santos Airbase Bunker locations that GTA Online players can choose from in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 suitable locations to set up the Bunker business in GTA Online in 2023

1) Chumash Bunker

The Chumash Bunker is one of the favorite Bunkers of many GTA Online players. It is in Chumash, next to the Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road. It has excellent connectivity and is also closer to Los Santos. Players can easily import and export goods to the business without any issues.

The Maze Bank Foreclosures website sells it for a starting price of $1,650,000. Rockstar Games also allow players to upgrade their business and apply decorative modifications. However, players must exercise caution while entering the Bunker as it is situated on a cliff and is very close to the ocean.

2) Farmhouse Bunker

If you don’t want to take the risk of setting up a Bunker business near the ocean, you can opt for the Farmhouse Bunker, which is located in the Grand Senora Desert, south of the Bolingbroke Penitentiary. Although it is not right next to a highway, the Los Santos Freeway is just a few meters to the east.

However, it is the most expensive Bunker location and new GTA Online players may find it difficult to afford. The Maze Bank Foreclosures website charges a starting price of $2,375,000 for the Farmhouse Bunker. However, once established, the business is guaranteed to retrieve the investment.

3) Smoke Tree Road Bunker

If you have less money that prevents from affording the Farmhouse Bunker, go for the Smoke Tree Road Bunker, which costs $2,205,000 at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. It is located in the Grand Senora Desert, near Smoke Tree Road and Nowhere Road.

The Senora Freeway and Route 68 are also nearby, allowing players to import and export products easily to any corner of the State of San Andreas. The GTA Online business is also fairly close to other business establishments, especially MC Club businesses. Players who have most of their businesses in Blaine County must own this Bunker.

4) Grand Senora Desert Bunker

If you prefer a Bunker that is right in the center of the GTA Online map and is equally distant from all major locations, the Grand Senora Desert Bunker is a suitable location. As the name suggests, it is located in the Grand Senora Desert, west of the Sandy Shores Airfield runway.

Although there are no major highways nearby, the central location makes it easy for players to quickly complete missions that spawn anywhere on the map. It is one of the best Bunker locations in GTA Online that can be purchased for $2,120,000.

5) Thomson Scrapyard Bunker

The Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is inside the Thomson Scrapyard in the Grand Senora Desert. Many GTA Online players prefer this location as it is away from the chaos of Los Santos and is also near the Senora Freeway, providing good connectivity.

The Maze Bank Foreclosures website sells it for a base price of $2,290,000. Grand Theft Auto Online players can also choose to upgrade the Bunker for extra money. If you do most of your business in Blaine County, it is one of the best locations to have a Bunker.

