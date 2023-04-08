5 advantages of getting a Bunker in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Los Santos Airbase Bunkers, popularly known as Bunkers, is one of the most popular properties in GTA Online, with almost every player owning one. Rockstar Games introduced them as part of the Gunrunning update in June 2017, and they have since become an important part of the in-game economy.

Bunkers provide numerous benefits in the game, and the community strongly advises new players to purchase one as soon as possible. While they have been a significant source of revenue for players, the GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises DLC in July 2022 improved the business even further.

This article lists the benefits of the Bunker in GTA Online following The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Bunker is a worthwhile investment in GTA Online after The Last Dose update in 2023

1) One of the highest-paying businesses in the game

The Bunker business is undoubtedly one of the highest-paying in GTA Online this year. It is a passive business that doesn’t require players’ constant involvement. You can restock the supplies from time to time and wait for the Product bar to fill up, or you can sell them at any point of your convenience.

However, you must purchase Staff and Equipment upgrades to unlock the Bunker’s full potential. Once you’ve upgraded the Bunker, you can make up to $1 million per batch. To do so, you must always sell your products to Los Santos-based customers as they provide the highest value.

2) Extra income via the Ammu-Nation Contract

The Criminal Enterprises DLC update brought new life to the GTA Online Bunker business by adding the Ammu-Nation Contract. It is a source of extra income that requires players to deliver a Duneloader to any of the specified Ammu-Nation stores on the map. The Duneloader is filled with extra components that aren't needed for the final batch of products.

Each successful delivery nets players a tidy $50,000. The Bunker creates these items every 48 real-life minutes or one in-game day, and players can repeat the delivery process as many times as they want. However, the destination will change each time, and players must be aware of the enemies who constantly follow and shoot them, obstructing their progress.

3) Unlock exclusive upgrades

The Bunker is also known for unlocking exclusive upgrades that can be applied to a variety of items in GTA Online. Bunker staff can create weapons as well as conduct research with the supplies. Players can choose to do either or both at the same time. Although research takes longer than manufacturing weapons, it produces useful upgrades.

Players can unlock Ballistic Equipment, Armor Piercing Rounds, Oppressor Missile Launchers, and other defensive and offensive upgrades for weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Once unlocked, these upgrades will be available for purchase from their respective shops. Players can also pay to expedite the research process.

4) Completing Bunker Shooting Range challenges increase weapons loadout capacity

The GTA Online Bunker Shooting Range is one of the most underappreciated features in the Bunker business. Most players disregard it, believing it to be the same as Ammu-Nation Shooting Ranges. While the features of both shooting ranges are the same, the Bunker one offers unique rewards.

Once you've completed all of the challenges, the game will reward you with unique liveries, clothing items, and weapons, as well as a five-unit increase in the holding capacity of throwable weapons.

5) To unlock the Mobile Operations Center

The Mobile Operations Center, or MOC, is one of the game's most popular workstations. It includes a cab and a large trailer that can be detached. To purchase the vehicle in GTA Online, players must have a Bunker. Similar to the Acid Lab and Terrorbyte, the MOC can only be stored in its designated location, i.e. the Bunker.

The MOC includes a workstation, a weapons workshop, and a vehicle workshop. Inside the trailer, players can launch unique missions and apply exclusive upgrades to their weapons and vehicles. It is also one of the most defensive vehicles in the game, able to withstand up to 20 RPGs.

