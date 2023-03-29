Why GTA Online players should get Cypher after The Last Dose update

The GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, along with The Last Dose update, introduced numerous new vehicles to the multiplayer game. However, some players, particularly those who enjoy customization, continue to prefer Tuner class vehicles, and the Cypher is one of the most popular among the player base.

It is a stylish vehicle from the in-game automobile manufacturer brand, Übermacht, and delivers power and performance on the road. This article explains why Cypher is still a great choice in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to know before purchasing the Cypher in GTA Online in 2023

The Übermacht Cypher is a two-door Sports and Tuners vehicle in GTA Online, which was released in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. It is based on the real-life BMW M2 (F87), with minor influences from the 2021 BMW M5 (F90), Mercedes-AMG GT, and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé.

The vehicle's body features a simple aerodynamic design with stylish BMW-inspired headlights. Rockstar Games did not alter the vehicle much and provided an almost identical version of the real-life car. However, GTA Online players can customize it to resemble the BMW M3 GTR from Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005).

It is powered by a V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. The rear-wheel drive layout keeps the vehicle stable at high speeds, allowing players to maneuver it easily. Since it is a Tuner vehicle, Rockstar Games provides a plethora of customization options in addition to the standard upgrades in the game.

GTA Online players can take the Cypher to any of their preferred vehicle customization garages and equip it with 13 front bumpers, six rear bumpers, 15 chassis upgrades, 13 engine designs, 14 BMW-inspired grilles, 16 liveries, interior designs, and many other options.

Negative Speed Demon livery is especially popular among players as it makes the vehicle resemble the Need for Speed: Most Wanted car. However, it is only available to players who logged into the multiplayer game during the vehicle's launch week (September 2 - September 8, 2021).

You can also take it to the Los Santos Car Meet garage to install low-grip tires and other exclusive car-meet upgrades.

Why should players get the Übermacht Cypher in 2023

Along with its appearance, the Übermacht Cypher is a sturdy vehicle in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it can easily reach a top speed of 113.50 mph or 182.66 km/h. Although the vehicle has a slight understeer problem at times, it has excellent handling, making it suitable for high-speed chases and city traffic.

The Need For Speed nostalgia factor is another reason why players should obtain this vehicle. The Legendary Motorsport website lists the vehicle for $1,550,000 with a trade price of $1,162,500.

