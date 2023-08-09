GTA franchise has now sold 405,000,000 copies worldwide with GTA 5 selling 185,000,000 of it, making it one of the most successful games of all time

The GTA franchise has sold over 405 million copies to date, with the latest title, Grand Theft Auto 5, holding the most share. After the most recent Q1 2024 Earnings Call meeting on August 8, 2023, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, officially revealed the sales figures. This makes Grand Theft Auto 5 one of the most successful games of all time and the most profitable IP for both companies.

The official report also revealed the sales figures for the latest game, which is about to complete ten years in a few weeks. Fans were astounded to learn how popular the Grand Theft Auto franchise is despite the fact that no new titles have been released in years.

Latest Take-Two Interactive report revealed the GTA franchise's performance to date

Ben @videotechx



Huge milestone! pic.twitter.com/IlQMWCb6re Grand Theft Auto IP has now surpassed 405M copies to date for the first time!Huge milestone! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Grand Theft Auto, which is a popular name within the gaming community, has reportedly sold over 405 million video game copies to date. The franchise debuted in 1997 with the video game of the same name. Since then, it has become a pop-culture icon worldwide, with many fans regularly playing its games.

Rockstar Games, the American gaming studio that develops and publishes video game titles under the GTA franchise, has published the following titles till 2021:

Grand Theft Auto (1997) GTA: London, 1969 (1999) GTA: London, 1961 (1999) Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999) Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (2005) Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006) Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008) The Lost and Damned (2009) The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009) Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009) Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013) Grand Theft Auto Online (2013) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (2021)

According to Take-Two Interactive’s recent Earnings Call, these 18 titles have collectively sold over 405,000,000 copies to date. While the organization did not reveal the particulars about other GTA titles, it stated that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 185 million copies since its release in 2013.

Ben @videotechx twitter.com/videotechx/sta… Take-Two also revealed Grand Theft Auto V has hit 185 million copies to date, with an additional 5 million copies sold during Q1 2024. pic.twitter.com/peELVR3Llw

The decade-old game is still very popular in the gaming community, and Rockstar Games sold over 5 million copies during the first financial quarter of 2024. However, the parent company did not mention anything new about the upcoming iteration.

Poll : Have you played all games in the GTA series? Yes No 0 votes