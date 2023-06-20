5 secret weapons in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update added several new items to the multiplayer game, including a new weapon. So far, Rockstar Games has released over 100 weapons in the game that players can use in various situations. While the majority of them are popular and easily accessible through any Ammu-Nation store or other weapons workshop, there are certain hidden weapons that only eagle-eyed players can spot.

The gaming studio provides these weapons as souvenirs for undertaking certain activities or spotting them in the wild. While veteran players already have most of these weapons, many remain unaware of their presence in the game.

This article lists and ranks five secret weapons GTA Online players can find after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Double-Action Revolver, Service Carbine, and three other secret weapons to find in GTA Online

5) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a souvenir weapon in the multiplayer game added as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-release event. It was initially an RDR Universe weapon based on the real-life Colt M1892. Players can obtain it by completing the Treasure Hunt challenge in GTA Online.

It is one of the game's most lethal pistols, dealing 81 damage per shot. Players can easily fire two shots in a second, sufficient to kill most enemy NPCs and low-health players. However, it lacks a suppressor and emits a loud sound that can alert nearby police or other enemies.

4) Stone Hatchet

Like the Double-Action Revolver, the Stone Hatchet is also an RDR Universe weapon added to Grand Theft Auto Online at the same time. It is an ancient axe based on the real-life Tomahawk. Surprisingly, using the weapon to kill others triggers the Stone Hatchet Rampage mode, mostly similar to Trevor Philip’s special ability.

While it is helpful for melee combats, the Stone Hatchet cannot be found in any weapons store. Players must complete the Bounty Target challenge to win this weapon in GTA Online. Once obtained, it can be used only in free roam.

3) Service Carbine

Although the Service Carbine is one of the earliest teased weapons in the game, Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer title only in August 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is a military rifle based on the real-life M-16.

While the weapon can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $370,000, players can also win it for free by completing the Crime Scene event in GTA Online. The Service Carbine has the highest damage rate among assault rifles. It can hold up to 60 rounds of bullets, making it an excellent companion for combat situations.

2) Railgun

The Railgun is among the most popular heavy weapons in GTA Online. It is a futuristic weapon released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The weapon fires supersonic waves that can one-shot the majority of the cars and planes in the game.

Rockstar Games added the GTA Online Railgun to the Gun Van, and it can only be acquired when the shop has it in stock. While the weapon's original price is $730,000, the Gun Van offers a 10% discount.

1) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is the newest weapon in the multiplayer game, added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a handgun that can be used while inside a car. Rockstar Games promoted the GTA Online Tactical SMG as a drive-by weapon, and it instantly became popular among the player base.

However, similar to the Railgun, the Tactical SMG is a limited-time weapon that can only be acquired through the Gun Van. While the actual price of the weapon is $325,000, currently, players can purchase it for around $250,000.

