Is GTA 5 RP FiveM free to play: How to download and join the server in 2023

Cfx.re, popularly known as FiveM, is currently one of the most talked about topics in the GTA community. It is a third-party modification framework that creates unofficial multiplayer gameplay for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC, popular as GTA 5 RP. However, Rockstar Games acquired the framework and the organization on August 11, 2023, and gave official recognition to the modded roleplaying aspect of the popular game.

Since then, new players on PC are looking forward to joining the gameplay. However, many are skeptical about whether the service is free or not. This article explains how you can download FiveM and join the gameplay server in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to join GTA 5 FiveM server for free on PC in 2023

The primary function of the FiveM server is that it allows independent developers and gamers to join the GTA 5 RP experience. Roleplaying is one of the most popular aspects of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 and it already has a huge player base. The FiveM server was launched in 2014 and it currently has over 120,000 players.

Following are the steps to download FiveM on PC for free:

Visit the official FiveM website: https://fivem.net/. Click on the Download Client FiveM.exe option on the homepage. On the Terms of Service page, click on the Sure, I Agree option. Download the setup file. Open the setup file. It may automatically install and update. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5’s game directory and select GTA5.exe. The FiveM client will verify the game content. The module will execute the necessary updates and logins. Once finished, the FiveM client will start automatically.

The FiveM framework is now installed on your PC and you will directly join the server every time you launch the application. However, the developers recommended having enough hardware power on your PC to run GTA RP gameplay smoothly.

According to the official website, the following are the system requirements to run FiveM on a PC:

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 72 GB + 8 GB

Minimum

OS: Windows 8.1

CPU: Intel Core 2 Q6600 @ 2.40GHz / AMD Phenom 9850 @ 2.5GHz

GPU: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB / Intel HD GT2

RAM: 8 GB (4 may work)

HDD: 72 GB + 4 GB (Approximately)

It should be noted that players must have a licensed copy of GTA 5 to join the FiveM servers. After the recent acquisition, many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are looking forward to playing RP officially in the upcoming title.

