How to play GTA 5 RP in 2023: Best servers, download links, and more

The growing popularity of GTA 5 RP has prompted many new players to join the roleplaying experience and see what all the buzz is about. While Rockstar Games has offered a multiplayer mode called Grand Theft Auto Online, the roleplaying aspect has grown in popularity, and many renowned gamers and streamers can frequently be seen on these servers instead of those belonging to the official game. Although RP is only available on PC, it includes a significant portion of the game's player base.

However, many new players may have trouble beginning their roleplaying journey as it has more prerequisites than simply installing the game. This article explains how to easily play GTA 5 RP in 2023, the best servers to join, and many other important details.

Things to do before joining any GTA 5 RP server in 2023

Before applying to any GTA 5 RP servers, you must have a licensed and up-to-date copy of Grand Theft Auto 5. Most RP servers do not allow players who have pirated or outdated games to join. The following are the links to buy and download the title:

Steam : https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

: https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/ Epic Games Store : https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/grand-theft-auto-v

: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/grand-theft-auto-v Rockstar Games Launcher: https://store.rockstargames.com/game/buy-gta-v

After that, you must install the FiveM framework on your computer. Most Grand Theft Auto RP servers use FiveM to run their operations, and it is also one of the most trusted third-party frameworks in the community. You can visit their homepage (https://fivem.net/) and download the client directly.

Gadgets and applications

Next, keep some gadgets and applications on hand to increase your chances of joining a server. You'll need to have a working speaker and mic, and a Discord account.

Most popular RP servers require players to use these features to have a smooth roleplaying experience. Others, like the GTA World RP, allow players to communicate via in-game text messages, but these kinds of servers are few and far between.

Servers to join

Once you have met all of these prerequisites, you are ready to apply for a server. The following is a list of some of the most popular GTA RP servers in 2023:

NoPixel

TwitchRP

Eclipse RP

RedlineRP

District 10

The first four are extremely popular among gamers and streamers, and there is always a long line of players waiting to join them. However, the District 10 RP has relatively less traffic, and newcomers can easily apply to join it.

You must visit the official website of the server you want to join and fill out an application form. Although most servers allow players to join for free, becoming a patron will increase your chances of approval.

It is important to note that joining a server is not the end of the process. You must always adhere to the server's rules and regulations (which you must read before applying) to avoid getting banned. Additionally, you must also learn certain RP lingo to have a better gameplay experience with others.

