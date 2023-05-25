GTA 5 RP NoPixel: Server details, how to join, owner, members, and more

The GTA 5 RP NoPixel server is one of the oldest running roleplaying servers, offering Grand Theft Auto 5 players a unique gameplay experience. While Rockstar Games officially offers a co-op mode in GTA Online, the NoPixel server uses Rockstar's gaming mechanics for its private server, providing a completely different gameplay experience from the former.

The Five-M-based server has transformed the Grand Theft Auto 5 experience, giving players a new flavor while playing the same game. This article provides a quick overview of the NoPixel GTA 5 RP server, its joining process, and what players should know before they join.

Things to know before applying for the NoPixel GTA 5 RP server in 2023

The NoPixel GTA 5 RP server has three versions, the most recent of which is NoPixel 3.0. While the community has differing opinions on the release date of the first version, NoPixel 1.0, it is widely accepted that it was released in 2016.

Koil and a different team of developers originally created the server. However, the popular Grand Theft Auto RP server recently changed management, with Buddha taking over as the new owner.

NoPixel general rules

As is customary, players must follow certain rules before and during their participation in the NoPixel server. The moderators provide an extensive list of rules that members must follow. Some of the standard rules are as follows:

Players must be at least 18 years old.

You must have a working mic for voice communications.

You cannot have multiple characters in the same group.

How to join the NoPixel RP server

The NoPixel server's joining procedure is among the most difficult in the category. Being one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers, a long queue of players is constantly waiting to join. The developers provide two servers for players to experience NoPixel: public and whitelist. While the public server is open to all, the latter is popular among well-known gamers and streamers.

Again, the whitelist server is divided into standard and donator players, with the latter having the best chance of being whitelisted. Players can go to NoPixel's official website (https://www.nopixel.net/upload/index.php), create an account, and apply for the servers they want to join.

Popular streamers on NoPixel

The NoPixel server has one of the largest numbers of active players, including popular Twitch streamers. Gamers, including Lysium, Moosebrother, BucketSt, Buddha, and xQc, can regularly be found on the server.

However, players who want to experience Grand Theft Auto 5 RP should note that most of these streamers play on the whitelisted server. The standard allow listing is currently closed, as mentioned on the NoPixel website.

