GTA 5 RP server NoPixel undergoes major management changes

NoPixel, the popular GTA 5 RP server, announced a major change in management on May 10, 2023, following a series of controversies in recent months. The incident was brought to light when Koil, NoPixel's departing owner, announced his resignation while also nominating Buddha in his stead. The server has decided to change its current owner and bring in a new one after a few allegations and conflicts emerged between NoPixel's owner and various streamers.

The FiveM-based Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplaying server is currently under Buddha's management, who is expected to settle the disputes surrounding it. Although Koil has stepped down from their position, the past controversies are yet to be resolved by both them and NoPixel.

What caused NoPixel to change its management of the FiveM-based GTA 5 RP server?

While NoPixel has been embroiled in a number of controversies for some time, the conflict between Koil and Penta, a popular Twitch streamer, is said to be the immediate cause of the management change. According to a report by Game Rant, Penta was temporarily banned from the popular GTA 5 RP server in early May due to allegations of "power gaming."

Immediately after that, many players, including Penta, began to raise their voices against NoPixel's management, accusing Koil of "double standards." They claimed that the GTA RP server was banning people for illogical reasons, some of which even those from the management did not follow.

Koil’s resignation announcement in Discord (Image via Imgur)

Now, Koil has announced on their Discord server that they will step down from management and pursue other objectives. Meanwhile, Buddha, whom they mentioned as a trustworthy individual, will assume the responsibilities of NoPixel's owner. Regarding their upcoming endeavors, Koil stated the following:

“I do not plan to leave nopixel or streaming, just focus more on things I enjoy and have it run in a way that is healthy.”

Buddha is a popular Twitch streamer with over 825K followers. They are a close friend of Koil's as well as an important member of the Grand Theft Auto 5 RP community. The streamer is a regular player on the NoPixel server and also won the Best GTA RP Streamer category at The Streamer Awards in March 2023.

Poll : Have you ever played GTA RP on the NoPixel server? Yes No 0 votes