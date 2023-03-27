6 of the best GTA 5 RP servers in 2023, ranked

Roleplaying is one of the most popular multiplayer aspects of GTA 5, with thousands of daily active players worldwide. Although Rockstar Games officially offers a multiplayer game titled Grand Theft Auto Online, RP servers also have a sizable fan base.

The modding community provides a wide range of RP servers to accommodate all types of players. While some focus heavily on roleplaying, others offer subtle gameplay with flexible server regulations. This article lists the six best GTA 5 RP servers players can join in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

District 10, NoPixel, MafiaCity RP, and three other best GTA 5 RP servers to join in 2023

1) District 10

District 10 is one of the most popular RP servers among GTA 5 players. It is a customized city based in Los Santos. However, the creators prefer to call it District 10 or D10 rather than the official name.

According to their official website (www.district10rp.com), District 10 RP offers a wide range of fully customizable cars, and civilian jobs such as Domino's workers, gardeners, music producers, and many more. The server also has over 40 rules that players must follow to avoid FailRP.

2) NoPixel

NoPixel is one of the oldest GTA 5 RP servers with a large player base. It has been active since 2014 and has become one of the most in-demand roleplaying servers. The server is built on the FiveM framework, and players must have it to participate in the gameplay.

Although NoPixel can host up to 200 players, only 32 can participate at any given time due to its popularity. It's a hub for many renowned gamers and streamers, making it a top server to join in 2023.

3) TwitchRP

TwitchRP, as the name suggests, is extremely popular among Twitch streamers and has over 20,000 active members worldwide. The server offers numerous job opportunities, primarily divided into two categories: open and whitelist.

GTA 5 RP players can work as delivery people, mechanics, and recycling workers, or they can learn skills such as crafting, trading, mechanical, and many more. One may also get involved in underworld activities such as marijuana production and heists.

4) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is another well-known name in the roleplaying community. Despite its young age, the server quickly gained popularity for its immersive gameplay and peaceful environment. GTA 5 players must abide by the rules to stay on the server, failing which can lead to disqualifications.

Participants are not permitted to mock other players or the game's NPCs. Hacking, cheating, and other activities that may disrupt the server's peaceful environment are strictly prohibited. You can act as cab drivers, cops, emergency personnel, doctors, and many other characters to help the gaming world run smoothly.

5) GTA World RP

GTA World RP is one of the few roleplaying servers that prioritizes text-based communication over others. Unlike most other RP servers, which require the use of headphones and a microphone to communicate over voice, this one is for players who prefer not to speak with strangers.

Aside from that, other aspects of the server are normal. Players must apply for a spot and wait for their application to be accepted. General rules and regulations must also be followed to avoid FailRP.

6) MafiaCity RP

The MafiaCity RP is popular among players who enjoy cops and crook-style gameplay. The server divided the players into two groups: legal and illegal. Players must act accordingly based on their assigned group to ensure the smooth operation of the server.

Gamers can play as the most wanted criminals and thugs, or as cops tasked with keeping society safe. One of the most intriguing aspects of this server is that there are no NPCs, and every character in the game is another player.

Since the next title is in development, some fans are expecting to see GTA 6 RP from independent developers.

