How to play GTA V RP in 2023: Step-by-step guide

GTA V RP is one of the oldest and most popular ways to play the game, offering a distinct multiplayer experience and a wide range of gameplay themes. Although Rockstar Games officially provides an online multiplayer game titled Grand Theft Auto Online, RP servers are third-party modded servers popular among players who want a unique multiplayer experience.

There are currently several roleplaying servers, each with its own set of joining rules and operations. Most are also paid servers, requiring players to spend real money to join. While veteran gamers are already acquainted with the RP experience, new players frequently struggle to join servers.

This article aims to guide players on how to join RP servers in 2023.

Beginner’s guide on how to join and play GTA 5 RP servers in 2023

Before embarking on a roleplaying journey, Gran Theft Auto V players must have some necessary elements for a smooth RP experience. Although these elements are required on most servers, others offer players flexibility and allow them to join without one or two of them. They are as follows:

An original licensed copy of Grand Theft Auto 5.

A working speaker and mic.

FiveM framework installed on PC.

Discord account.

Players can purchase and install Grand Theft Auto V from any online gaming store. While most GTA V RP servers require the use of a speaker and mic for communication, GTA World RP, a popular server, ditches this concept and allows players to communicate via in-game text chat.

Once the prerequisites have been met, look for servers that are currently accepting new players. The following are some popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers for newcomers:

NoPixel

TwitchRP

Eclipse RP

MafiaCity RP

Lucid City RP

District 10

Players should be aware that RP servers have limited player slots, and most are always crowded, with additional members waiting in queues. The following are some basic steps for players to join most GTA 5 roleplay servers:

Go to the official website of the RP server you want to join. E.g., https://twitchrp.com/ for the TwitchRP server. Click on Apply. Click on the Steam Icon to register via Steam. Click on Log In to Discord. Click on Connect W/ Discord and authorize the connection. From the server selection list, select GTA. Fill out the form with all of the required information. Click on Submit Application.

Wait for your application to be approved by the moderators before you can play the game. This process can take a while, and there is also a chance that your application may get rejected. Players are also advised to read the server rules before applying for and joining the game.

