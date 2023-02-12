GTA 5 PC modding guide 2023 - How to install Chaos Mod, Script Hook V, FiveM, OpenIV, and Kiddions Mod Menu

Modding is one of the best advantages of playing games on PC, and GTA games are no exception. Grand Theft Auto 5 has a huge modding community that has created a plethora of mods catering to all types of players. They ensure a holistic and enhanced experience, something that may be lacking in the original.

The majority of these mods are simple to use and come with basic installation instructions. However, it should be noted that most of them work with specific frameworks, such as OpenIV, Script Hook V, FiveM, and others. Although they are easy to find and install, new players frequently struggle to properly execute them.

This article will guide you on how to install popular mod menus such as Chaos mod, Kiddions mod, Script Hook V, FiveM, and OpenIV in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

Guide to installing GTA 5 PC mod menus in 2023

How to install Script Hook V in GTA 5

Download and extract the Script Hook V + Native Trainer file by Alexander Blade. Open the game's local files. You should find them in the C: or D: drive of your PC. You can also access them from your gaming account. Copy the "dinput8.dll," "NativeTainer.asi," and "ScriptHookV.dll" files from the extracted folder and paste them into Grand Theft Auto 5’s main directory.

How to install Chaos mod in GTA 5

The Chaos mod menu is extremely popular among players looking for thrilling and unexpected experiences in Grand Theft Auto 5. As the name implies, it places the game in a state of chaos, allowing anything and everything to happen at any time. The steps to install it are as follows:

Download and install the Script Hook V framework. Download the Chaos mod file by pongo1231 and extract it. Copy the "chaosmod" folder and the "ChaosMod.asi" file from the extracted folder and paste them directly into the game directory.

How to install FiveM in GTA 5

FiveM is a popular mod script for playing GTA 5 RP. Here are the steps to install the framework:

Download the latest FiveM setup file from the official website. Update Grand Theft Auto 5 to the latest version. If your PC has any antivirus software running, temporarily disable them before the installation. Run the "FiveM.exe" file. By default, the file will be installed in the "%localappdata%\FiveM" folder. You can also run the installation on an empty folder of your choice to install it there. Add FiveM to the whitelist or exclusion list of your antivirus, and it will be ready to go.

How to install OpenIV in GTA 5

Download the OpenIV setup file from their official website - openiv dot com. Run the "ovisetup.exe" file. Select your language and click Continue. Accept the End User License Agreement. Select the "Install the OpenIV to this computer" option.

After a 20 MB file is downloaded, the program will be installed.

How to install Kiddions mod menu in GTA 5

Download and extract the Kiddions mod menu file from kiddionsmodmenu dot com. Temporarily disable your antivirus software if it is preventing the download. Launch Grand Theft Auto 5. Minimize the game and run the mod. Click on OK.

The mod menu should then be seamlessly integrated into your game.

