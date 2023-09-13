Top 5 Forza Motorsport mods for GTA 5

Forza Motorsport is one of the most popular racing video games and, as such, has better cars than GTA 5. While Rockstar Games also offers a slew of fast vehicles and race missions in the game, Forza is undoubtedly superior to Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the modding community has developed several mods that allow players to enjoy Forza Motorsport-like driving in the 2013 free-roam game.

These mods primarily include cars that can be seen frequently in the Forza Motorsport series. This article lists the top five Forza Motorsport mods that GTA 5 players can use in Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Forza Motorsport mods GTA 5 race enthusiasts must try in 2023

5) Honda CRX 2GEN 1.0

A screenshot of the Honda CRX 2GEN from the mod (Image via Ghost0912)

The Honda Civic CRX Mugen is one of the most popular cars from Forza Motorsport 7. If you are a JDM fan, you must try this GTA 5 mod by Ghost0912 to experience driving the car in Story Mode. According to the developer, the Honda CRX 2GEN mod offers the following features:

Highly detailed interior, exterior, and engine.

Functional lights.

Proper collision effects on doors, bonnet, boot, and glass panels.

You can also find additional perks when using the mod in the game. Meanwhile, the vehicle comes in a white primary body color with black stripes.

4) Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith first debuted in Forza Motorsport 5 and continues to appear in Forza Motorsport 7. It is a classy car that looks great and has high-performance stats. Modder A.N.R.T has also added certain details in the mod that make driving the car an enjoyable experience in GTA 5.

The modder offers high-quality interior and exterior, animated engine and exhaust, breakable side mirrors, glass panels, as well as the Spirit of Ecstasy statue on the bonnet, among others. It is one of the most popular car mods for GTA 5 and has over 370k downloads.

3) Hyundai Tuscani/Tiburon/Coupe

A screenshot of the car as seen in the mod (Image via Wanted188)

This mod offers a combination of the Hyundai Tiburon GT and Hyundai Tuscani Elisa. It has great JDM car aesthetics and offers a superior driving experience. According to modder Wanted188, the vehicle can be customized in GTA 5.

You can choose from multiple colors, body designs, and spoilers. The developer also offers a few liveries that make the car look more aesthetically pleasing. You can also use any trainer, such as Menyoo, to access over 80 tuning parts to customize the car in Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) Lotus Exige 240

The Lotus Exige Cup 240 is an OG sports car in the Forza Motorsport series. Although GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online have a few Lotus cars, the Exige 240 has yet to be added by Rockstar Games. However, you can use the Lotus Exige 240 mod by lunchxbles to drive it exclusively on Story Mode.

The description of the GTA 5 mod lists the following features:

HD interior and exterior textures.

Functional speed dials.

Breakable glass panels.

Functional HD lights.

You can also tune the car and personalize your driving experience. The handling, speed, and other performance stats are also top-notch.

1) Formula E

A screenshot of the Formula E SRT_01E from the mod (Image via VsV_NoRD)

The Formula E SRT_01E is one of the most popular racing cars in the Forza Motorsport series. It has an aggressive aerodynamic design that boosts its performance. Interestingly, you can drive the same car in GTA 5 with this mod.

Modder VsV_NoRD offers a highly detailed car model filled with various attention-to-detail elements. You can customize the car with liveries, four types of paint jobs, and tunable parts. The open roads of Grand Theft Auto 5 are perfect to test your driving skills with this mod.

