Best GTA 5 car mods in 2023

Car mods are one of the most popular additions to the GTA 5 gameplay. Although Rockstar Games provides over 250 cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, players always want new vehicles to enhance the experience. While GTA Online meets this demand, the modding community is also very active in this area and has created a plethora of vehicle mods to suit all players.

The community loves these mods for the unique experience they provide in the decade-old game. This article lists some of the best car mods that Grand Theft Auto 5 players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Realistic Driving V, Gta5KoRn Car Pack, and three other GTA 5 cars mods for a unique driving experience in 2023

1) Gta5KoRn Car Pack (48 cars)

As the name implies, it is a mod pack that adds 48 unique cars to the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay. Players can spawn any vehicle using the mod menu at any location. The cars in the mod pack are highly detailed and match the in-game aesthetics.

The mod includes the 2015 Mercedes-Amg CLS 63 S, 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport, 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4, and many other vehicles. You can spawn another car while driving the current one, and the mod will immediately transfer you to the new car.

2) Gear Shifting Animation

All Grand Theft Auto 5 cars have automatic transmissions, which upsets most car enthusiasts. While Rockstar Games is known for its attention to detail, it overlooked the car transmission effect. However, to address the issue, modder Burkiolmi created this mod to add realism to GTA 5 cars.

It includes a manual gear-shifting animation that looks great in first-person camera mode. Your character's hand will move in accordance with the vehicle's status, and the shifting will also make a satisfying sound. Additionally, the modder included a small gear indicator in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3) Realistic Driving V

One of the most common complaints about cars in the game is that Rockstar Games opted for an arcade-style driving mechanism. While it makes driving easier for everyone, gearheads are very disappointed. However, modder Killatomate has created this GTA 5 mod that changes the driving physics in the game.

It is compatible with all in-game and modded vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and others. The driving experience will be noticeably different, and maneuvering the vehicle will require more effort. According to the modder, the patch also supports cars from various DLCs such as Lowrider, Valentine, Import/Export, and others.

4) Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration (All Vehicles)

The arcade-style driving mechanism also distorts the top speed and acceleration of the vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5, making them feel slower. However, modder brunodrl94 created this patch, which restores realistic top speeds and acceleration performance in the vehicles.

According to them, with this mod applied, supercars will reach 200 mph, normal cars 120 mph, and other decent cars will perform in line with their real-life counterparts. This makes driving in the 2013 title more enjoyable, and players can quickly move from one location to another.

5) Better Deformation + More Durable Cars

The vehicle deformation in Grand Theft Auto 5 is a step down from the previous iteration, and most damage details are pre-defined. However, modder Corinarh created this GTA 5 car mod that adds superior damage details to all vehicles. Depending on the external impact, the cars will show proper damage.

Furthermore, stronger vehicles such as trucks and tanks will become more durable and not be damaged in regular collisions. The mod rips the vehicle from every angle, and players can break their fenders, bumpers, hoods, and other detachable parts.

