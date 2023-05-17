10 most ineffective vehicles in GTA Online as of 2023

GTA Online has an abundance of vehicles, with Rockstar Games adding new ones every six months. The game currently has around 800 vehicles that players can buy and drive. However, not all of them are worth the time and money. Unfortunately, there is no proper way to test a vehicle's worth without purchasing it. As a result, many players frequently waste their money on useless picks.

The resell value of vehicles in GTA Online is also low, resulting in a poor investment. To help, this article lists 10 vehicles that players should avoid purchasing in the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Blimp, Oppressor Mk II, and other vehicles to avoid purchasing in GTA Online in 2023

1) Blimp

The Blimp is a massive aircraft in GTA Online with a hefty price tag. The Elitás Travel website has it on sale for $1,190,350.

However, the Blimp is slow in both speed and maneuverability. Furthermore, it necessitates a large spawning area, which is frequently located far from the player.

2) HVY Dump

The Dump is a huge industrial vehicle with a cool appearance for its size but no utilities. While Warstock Cache & Carry will charge you $1 million for the vehicle, it will be stored as a Pegasus Vehicle.

Moreover, the Dump's movement is slow, and colliding with other smaller cars will instantly blow up both vehicles.

3) RM-10 Bombushka

The Bombushka is one of the largest and slowest planes in GTA Online. Although it is an armored and weaponized vehicle in the game, it can only withstand three homing missiles, two explosive rounds, and one RPG.

The slow maneuverability also makes the Bombushka easy prey for enemy players.

4) BF Surfer Custom

Although the Surfer Custom is one of Grand Theft Auto Online's newest vehicles, it serves no purpose. The van is listed for $590,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, but it lacks distinguishing features and moves slowly.

When fully upgraded, the Surfer Custom can reach a top speed of 69.75 mph (112.25 km/h).

5) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II was once one of Grand Theft Auto Online's most despised and feared vehicles. However, following several nerfs by Rockstar Games, it has become one of the least effective vehicles.

The Oppressor Mk II costs $8 million in the game and has only 20 homing missiles. They are usually inaccurate and will most likely miss their targets.

6) Brute Boxville (Post OP)

The Post OP Boxville is one of GTA Online's most despised vehicles, especially by MC Business owners. It is a slow-moving vehicle with a top speed of only 71.25 mph (114.67 km/h).

Additionally, the Boxville's handling is poor, and a minor hit can cause you to lose control.

7) Nagasaki Caddy (Bunker)

Although the Bunker Caddy is listed as a utility vehicle for the business, it serves no purpose other than to fill empty spaces.

The community strongly advises against purchasing this vehicle, which costs $120,000. Walking around the GTA Online Bunker is faster than its top speed of 48.25 mph (77.65 km/h).

8) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor Deluxe is the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online in 2023. It costs a whopping $10 million and serves no purpose other than mindlessly flying around the map.

Besides, the Luxor Deluxe's armor plating is only capable of withstanding two homing missiles.

9) Vapid Taxi

Although the Taxi was popular for a few weeks earlier this year, it quickly fell out of favor and became one of the most useless vehicles to own.

While players can use it for GTA Online Taxi jobs, they are time-consuming and frequently cause damage to the vehicle.

10) Dinka Veto Modern (Go-Kart)

The Veto Modern is a Go-Kart in GTA Online. However, it cannot be used in races or missions.

While the Veto Modern costs $995,000, players can only use it in free-roam lobbies. Furthermore, it lacks any kind of protection, and the driver can be easily run over by other vehicles.

