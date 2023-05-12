Why the Oppressor Mk II price hike in GTA Online The Last Dose update isn't enough

The Oppressor Mk II is one of the most controversial vehicles ever added to GTA Online. While its original purpose was to aid grinders, the vehicle quickly became a weapon of mass destruction, giving in-game griefers an advantage. Despite the developers repeatedly attempting to balance it, the Oppressor Mk II is far from being nerfed.

Even after its price hike courtesy of The Last Dose update, it remains an overpowered vehicle that most player fear when in free roam. Certain balance changes have reduced the atrocities caused by the Oppressor Mk II, but many are still unhappy.

This article explains why the price hike is simply not enough to stop griefers in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Oppressor Mk II's price hike will only delay griefers obtaining the vehicle in GTA Online

Rockstar Games' decision to significantly increase the price of the Oppressor Mk II is a step in the right direction. However, it will only delay the inevitable. Future griefers will not be able to obtain the vehicle easily and quickly, but they will find a way around the limitations.

On April 13, 2023, the gaming studio had released an official newswire announcing that 16 vehicles, including the one in question, would be subject to price changes in GTA Online. The same was implemented on April 28, 2023, resulting in the following changes to the price of the Oppressor Mk II:

Earlier

Base price: $3,890,250

Trade Price: $2,925,000

New

Base price: $8,000,000

Trade price: $6,000,000

However, the game has been around for nearly a decade and boasts thousands of regular active players from all over the world. The GTA Online Oppressor Mk II was added on August 14, 2018, and the vast majority of players, including griefers, have already obtained the vehicle in the five years since its release.

The price hike will mainly be a problem for new GTA Online players, especially those who joined the game after the change. Considering that Rockstar Games gave a 15-day heads-up to the community, everyone had the opportunity to purchase and store the vehicle in their garages as a precaution.

For players who are yet to obtain the vehicle, the process will not be difficult as Rockstar Games offers a variety of quick money-making methods in GTA Online. Dedicated grinders can obtain the vehicle with just one or two days of focused effort, which will no doubt increase the number of griefers.

Lastly, the price hike will have no effect on the existing griefers, and they will continue to kill other players and destroy their possessions. The in-game execution of the Oppressor Mk II is still unbalanced, and the developers should take practical steps to fix it as soon as possible.

