5 reasons why Rockstar Games won't release GTA 6 in 2023

While the gaming community eagerly awaits Rockstar Games' release of GTA 6 (officially untitled), the publisher has not revealed much about the game's progress. Following the notorious leaks in 2022, several rumors surfaced on the internet claiming that the game would be released in 2023. However, it has been four months, and there is still no sign of it being launched anytime soon.

This has led many to believe that Rockstar will not release GTA 6 in 2023. Several insiders also added to the speculation, saying that the studio has plans to release the game at a later time.

This article lists five reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be released in 2023.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games hasn't announced GTA 6 release date for 2023

1) Game is still under development

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects to date, and it has a long way to go before its final release. According to several sources, the game is still under development in 2023 and may take some time to complete. The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks revealed a pre-alpha stage of the upcoming game with many issues that need to be ironed out.

Rockstar's official tweet about the game's development on February 4, 2022, also stated that more information will be shared once the project is complete. While it has been over a year, the studio has not shared any updates, indicating that the development process is still ongoing.

2) Rockstar Games did not provide prior announcements

Rockstar is known for sharing information about upcoming projects months or years before their official release. Given that there have been no announcements regarding the GTA 6 release date as of yet, the game is unlikely to be released in 2023.

Even if the studio decides to announce the upcoming game in 2023, there is a slim chance that it will be released in the same year. Rockstar's previous projects were announced at least a year before their release, with occasional delays stretching the wait time up to two years.

3) Lack of sizable player base on next-gen consoles

The next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles may have been released in 2020, but there are still not enough players. GTA 5 has more players on the PlayStation 4 than the PlayStation 5, and Rockstar does not want to take any chances with the upcoming title.

Many insiders claim that the company is waiting for next-generation consoles to reach out to more players so that when GTA 6 is released, the player base won't be limited.

Rockstar Games is good at market research, as evidenced by the success of its previous releases. The studio chooses release dates for its major projects strategically and only releases them when they see fit.

4) Deadline is set for 2024 holidays

On March 5, 2023, popular insider Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2) revealed that Rockstar Games has an internal deadline for GTA 6 during the 2024 holidays and is planning to release the game then. However, they also stated that the deadline is subject to change and the release could be delayed until early 2025.

Thus, there is a slight possibility that the gaming studio may announce the game later this year. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

5) Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on Rockstar Games and the development of the upcoming game. Many businesses around the world, including Rockstar, were forced to suspend normal operations and instead work from home. This had a significant impact on the GTA 6 release, causing it to be delayed.

Although the pandemic is virtually over, Rockstar's employees are leaving the company for various reasons. This internal issue is also why Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be released in 2023.

