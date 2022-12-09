GTA Online has several contentious features and elements that divide the fanbase. The Oppressor MK 2 is a hotly debated vehicle that has been a blessing for some and a curse for others.

It is one of the most powerful vehicles in the game despite being significantly nerfed by Rockstar Games. While its utilities have changed significantly since the Criminal Enterprises update, many gamers still prefer the flying motorbike for its many useful features.

This article explains the benefits of the Oppressor MK 2 in GTA Online and why it is one of the must-have vehicles in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How to use the Oppressor MK 2 effectively in GTA Online

The Pegassi Oppressor MK 2 is a weaponized hoverbike in GTA Online and is notorious for being "the griefer's best friend." Many players began abusing the vehicle's abilities, making it one of the most despised assets in the community. However, many of its useful features have been overshadowed by the griefing aspect.

The first useful feature is its traversal capability. Although the Oppressor MK 2 is classified as a motorcycle in GTA Online, it has a rocket booster and flying ability. It can fly over structures, mountains, and waterbodies like an aircraft.

While planes and helicopters have propellers and wings that make it difficult to enter narrow spaces or tight corners, the Oppressor MK 2 can easily glide through them. Grinding players who require a quick and reliable option to travel across the map should definitely own the vehicle, as it will make the process much easier.

Other owned vehicles in the game require a large area with an open road to spawn. As a result, they occasionally spawn far away from the player's position. However, the Oppressor MK 2 can spawn anywhere on the map, only a few meters away from the player.

While the mechanic and other vehicle spawn methods take a few seconds to deliver the vehicle, GTA Online players can instantly spawn it by registering as an MC Club President.

The Oppressor MK 2 can be outfitted with three types of offensive weapons. Players can take it to their Terrorbyte workshop and upgrade it with Stock Machine Guns, Explosive MG, and Homing Missiles.

Previously, the missiles were among the game's most aggressive tracking rockets. Current missiles have less aggressive tracking, but they are generally accurate.

Since it is a motorcycle, there are no protective covers or other standard defensive options. However, GTA Online players can equip the vehicle with two countermeasures called Chaff and Flare, which can distract enemy missiles.

When fully upgraded, the Oppressor MK 2 can reach a top speed of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h. Players can also use the rocket boost to gain instant speed. The boost lasts only one second and increases the vehicle's top speed to 135 mph or 217.26 km/h.

Although it is slower than many other aircraft, its maneuverability and compact design appeal to GTA Online players.

The hoverbike can ascend vertically and does not require a runway or glide path to fly or land. It also eliminates the notorious traffic issue while traveling, one of the major advantages of owning an Oppressor MK 2.

