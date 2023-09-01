How GTA 5 mods have evolved over the years (and which are the best ones)

GTA 5 PC players enjoy the benefits of several mods developed over the years. The modding community started creating mods for the game almost after its release, and it now has a plethora of mods that cater to all kinds of players. While console users can also use mods, it requires the ultimate sacrifice of jailbreaking their consoles. Therefore, modding is mostly popular on PC only.

One cannot simply determine when the first mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 was released or what it was. This article briefly describes the history of GTA 5 mods and mentions a few that you should try in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

A brief history of mods in GTA 5

In the early days, the most popular mods used to have simple functions in the game. Rockstar Games took almost two years to release Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC. However, immediately after the release, mods, such as 100% game completion, vehicle customization, random character spawning mods, etc., went viral among the player base.

In the meantime, heavy patches such as OpenIV, Script Hook V, Native Tainers, and many more started to debut in the community. These GTA 5 mods allowed PC players to customize their gameplay extensively. They also supported other mods, which became a game-changer for pro players.

The modding community has evolved and now offers mods that can completely change the game's experience. The modders started to develop map mods, graphics enhancing mods, additional gameplay mods, and many others that can keep players engaged for hours.

Real-life incidents and elements also appeared in the popular GTA game through mods. A developer named SkylineGTRFreak created the Oceangate Titan Submersible mod that recently surprised the entire community. It replicates the infamous Oceangate Titan Submarine that imploded under the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.

Some of the best GTA 5 mods that you can try are as follows:

FiveM

FiveM is one of the most popular mods that allows players to play Grand Theft Auto 5 RP. It provides a custom multiplayer server where you can play customized missions with other players.

NaturalVision Evolved

If you have a powerful PC, you must try the NaturalVision Evolved mod. It is a graphics-enhancing mod that completely changes the looks and aesthetics of the State of San Andreas.

RAGECOOP-V

The RAGECOOP-V mod allows you to enjoy the multiplayer experience in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. It lets you complete all story missions with a friend via co-op mode.

Needless to say, new mods are being developed for the game every day. While most old mods are still available to download, players should also try the new ones for fun.

