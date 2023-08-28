Top 5 Rally Race mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Rally race is one of the most popular sports in GTA 5, and many players frequently participate in them. While Rockstar Games offers a few rally races in the game, they are not enough to satisfy die-hard racing fans. Moreover, the missions become tedious after two or three attempts. Therefore, the modding community has developed several rally race mods that players can use in the game.

These mods include race tracks, cars, and other rally racing-related things. This article lists the top five rally race mods that GTA 5 players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Top 5 mods for rally race fans to try in GTA 5

5) Grand Senora Desert Rally

As the name implies, this mod transforms the Grand Senora Desert into a rally racetrack. It is a long course that starts near Fort Zancudo and ends near the Sandy Shores Airfield. Players get to pass through various terrains and obstacles to reach their destination.

You can also customize the weather, vehicle, number of opponents, etc. The popular GTA 5 mod also has the option to spawn police cars during racing. This will make the race more interesting as players will have to beat the cops along with their opponents.

4) Los Santos Rally Map Pack

The Los Santos Rally Map Pack converts the State of San Andreas into a rally race track. While other mods add racetracks in small portions of the map, the GTA 5 map mod by Tank Guy allows players to race the entire map. You can do both on-road and off-road rally racing with the mod.

The modder included 15 unique mission stages that offer different race tracks. One of the stages also offers a nine-mile-long course that will keep players engaged. They also advised using a no-traffic mod and offroad handling mod to increase the fun.

3) Super Rally Cars

The Declasse Burger Shot Stallion as seen in the mod (Image via Ultra_Pauli)

Rally races are incomplete without rally cars, and modder Ultra_Pauli developed the Super Rally Cars mod to add custom vehicles to the gameplay. According to the developer, the following cars can be seen in the GTA 5 mod:

Flash GT

Comet Retro

Jester

GB200

Lynx

Progen PR4

Ocelot R88

Desert Raid

Drift Tampa

Kanjo

Brioso

Omnis

Massacro

Stallion

The Super Rally Cars also allows you to customize the vehicles with wheels, liveries, and many other options.

2) WRC Rally Track

The WRC Rally Track offers a thrilling racing experience in GTA 5. According to modder Bichicrack, the mod modifies the original map in the game and adds rally racing elements to it. Players can choose from three stages and three weather options. They are as follows:

Stages: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Weather: Sun, Rain, and Snow.

Each stage takes place at a unique location and a track. You can drive a variety of cars to compete in rally races in Grand Theft Auto 5. NPCs can also be seen around the racetrack cheering the drivers.

1) Desilvi International Rally Tournament [D.I.R.T.]

The Desilvi International Rally Tournament is one of the most downloaded rally race mods for GTA 5. It includes several exciting features such as smart fuel, a registration process, day and night races, and many others. Developer mrchazta also allows players to choose sponsorship before the race.

The DIRT mod offers 12 race modes where players can test their racing skills. The race tracks are also detailed with various open-world elements near the road. The Grand Theft Auto 5 PC mod is also supported with game controllers. Players can race solo or with other NPC drivers. The developer also allows players to choose their crew and co-drivers.

