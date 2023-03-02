Top 5 racetrack mods for GTA 5 FiveM in 2023

GTA 5 is one of the best titles to enjoy with mods, and FiveM is a popular modded framework in the gaming community. FiveM expands Grand Theft Auto 5's potential and enables mod developers to build mods that genuinely expand and enhance the gameplay experience.

Racing is one of the most popular sports in GTA 5. The game has an extensive base of vehicle and race enthusiasts.

While Rockstar Games provides several race modes and tracks in Grand Theft Auto Online, they become repetitive after a while. However, modded servers allow players to install racetracks of their liking, and most of them also support multiplayer racing.

This article lists the five best racetrack mods for GTA 5 that FiveM users must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Ranking Kush Park Drift Island and other amazing racetrack mods for GTA 5 FiveM in 2023

5) Meihan Circuit

The Meihan Circuit is one of the most popular racetracks among Grand Theft Auto fans. It was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 4 and was subsequently imported to GTA 5 by modder Zashui. It is a compact circuit that is long enough to provide an amazing experience while remaining short enough to prevent boredom.

According to the creator, they removed the collision effect in trees to eliminate random invisible barriers that cause hindrance while racing. The mod has over 1500 downloads and is only 5.64 MB in size.

4) Fantasy Hill Map Mod

Fantasy Hill Map Mod is a highly detailed racetrack mod that adds a custom racing track over the Maze Bank Arena in Los Santos. As seen in the video above, the mod offers a two-lane custom track with uphills, sharp turns, and many other features.

The video also shows other GTA players on the mini-map, indicating that this mod can also be used in multiplayer gameplay.

According to developers avail and hjp533, players must make a directory named 'usermaps' within the FiveM copycat project directory to install and use the mod.

3) Kush Park Drift Island

Kush Park Drift Island is one of the most downloaded GTA 5 racetrack mods on this list. It was recently upgraded to version 1.2 by developer xXKushXx in November 2022. They described the patch as follows:

“I made this map with Drifting in Mind, it has Some Nice Flowing Corners and Elevation Changes which make it Challenging but Fun no matter what your Style of Driving.”

The mod includes a custom map near El Burro Heights and the Terminal in Los Santos. It has over 8400 downloads and is 90.3 MB in size.

GTA 5 players who want to put their racing skills to the test on a highly detailed custom map should definitely try this mod.

2) Mario Kart 8 - N64 Yoshi Valley

Mario Kart 8 is one of the most popular racing games from the Mario Kart series. Despite being cartoonish and different from mainstream racing video games, it has a dedicated fan following. To bring the same experience, developer MrVicho13 created a patch that adds the N64 Yoshi Valley racetrack to GTA 5.

The racetrack features a variety of terrains, including uphills, ditches, bridges, dirt roads, grassy roads, and more. While the original Mario Kart 8 has a definite set of vehicles, Grand Theft Auto 5 players can explore the map with any vehicle of their choice.

1) GoKart Map Mod

Go-karting is one of the most popular racing games in real life and has a huge fan following. Although Rockstar Games offers two Go-Karts in Grand Theft Auto Online, it does not provide any tracks or proper race modes to use them.

To address this issue, avail, KOHDYKTOP, and FreeZiic developers have created a mod that enables players to race in Go-Kart tracks. While Go-Karts will provide a complete experience, other vehicles can also be used for a unique adventure.

