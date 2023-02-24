Top 5 mods to make GTA 5 cars handle realistic in 2023

Vehicle handling in GTA 5 has long been a source of contention for the player base. While some enjoy the handling and driving style of the game, others complain that it is too arcade-like. However, fans continue to adore this aspect as it has one of the best handling mechanisms in the franchise.

However, the human mind is never satisfied, and players frequently look for ways to improve car handling in the game. The Grand Theft Auto 5 modding community is also active and has created several mods to meet the needs of all types of drivers.

This article lists the five best mods in 2023 that players can use to improve car handling in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Top 5 mods for adding realism to driving in GTA 5

5) GTA 4 handling

Whether you like it or not, Grand Theft Auto 4's vehicle handling has a dedicated fanbase. They love it for the game's realistic driving mechanics to provide an immersive experience. While GTA 5 has player- and situation-friendly handling, it is a step back from Grand Theft Auto 4.

If you want to relive the experience, modder Ethicat has created a patch that modifies the handling of 200 vehicles in the game. It alters the weight, center of mass, speed, brake, traction, suspension, damage, and many other aspects of the vehicle.

It also alters the flight characteristics of planes and helicopters. Players can enjoy realistic driving from Grand Theft Auto 4 combined with the realistic graphics of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the same game.

4) Realistic damage with better deformation for DLC vehicles

Vehicle damage in GTA 5 is also downgraded and limited to only a few basic deformations. While realistic driving would be a huge improvement, realistic vehicle damage would be the icing on the cake. To do so, modder Wolvex(R) created a patch that adds improved damage details to cars in the game.

Once you install this mod, each hit and bump will leave an impression on the car's body, becoming more deformed as you crash the vehicle more frequently. Players can drive a car to a tall mountain and freefall from the cliff to see the mod in full glory.

3) Realistic drift handling mega pack

Enthusiasts have long complained that GTA 5's vehicle handling is unsuitable for prolonged drifting. While you can easily slide through rounded roads and sharp corners, the vehicle will either oversteer or understeer when it comes to pro drifting.

To fix this problem, modder AS MLO has created a patch that allows players to slide extensively using the best drift cars in the game. This mod allows players for both straight-line and off-road drifting.

2) Realistic top speed and acceleration for all vehicles

Rockstar Games has heavily modified the driving mechanics in GTA 5. While the game has many fast cars, their top speeds have been significantly reduced; moreover, the acceleration doesn't convey a sense of high speeds.

Modder brunodrl94 has created a patch that regains full speed and acceleration for each vehicle.

Whether you are driving a Pfister Comet S2 or a Progen T20, the vehicle will accelerate similarly to its real-life counterpart. It will also exceed the speed limit implemented by the game developers.

1) Drive V

The Drive V mod is a one-stop shop for all driving complaints and issues in the game. Developer PermissionToLand has over five years of experience and has created a patch that adds several vehicle-related features to one patch.

The mod's highlights include scaled top speeds, vehicle cabin deformation, increased body roll, disabled downforce on all vehicles except supercars, and many more.

