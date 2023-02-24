Which real-life car is the Karin Previon in GTA Online based on and is it worth getting in 2023?

GTA Online received a weekly update on Thursday, February 23, 2023, which made several changes to the game. Although no drip-feed vehicles were released in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games did introduce two new vehicles to the Podium and Prize Ride.

The Podium inside The Diamond Casino & Resort has the Karin Previon on display, and it has successfully managed to draw a lot of attention. However, many players are unsure whether it is worthwhile to obtain the car.

This article provides some basic information about the Previon in GTA Online and whether it is worthwhile to acquire it in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before getting the Karin Previon in GTA Online

The Karin Previon is a two-door coupe in Grand Theft Auto Online, released on September 9, 2021, as a drip-feed part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

According to GTA Wiki, it is loosely based on the real-life third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30), globally known as the first-generation Lexus SC. Rockstar Games also took some inspiration from the Honda Prelude. While the tail lights are similar to the 1988–1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe, the front bumper is inspired by the 1994-1999 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST205).

It has a rounded sportier shape and a long body. The front of the vehicle is significantly longer than the rear. The stock version of the car lacks any major design innovations and has the appearance of a standard NPC car.

However, GTA Online players should keep in mind that the Previon is a tuner vehicle with a plethora of customization options. Rockstar Games offers eight bumper designs, 31 engine designs, eight exhausts, six intercoolers, six headlight colors, 20 hood designs, 16 liveries, 11 spoilers, and numerous internal design upgrades such as dash, dials, doors, seats, steering wheels, roll cages, and many more.

Players can also bring it to the Los Santos Car Meet workshop on Popular Street in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos, and get it outfitted with a Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires. These upgrades are beneficial for drift enthusiasts and cause the vehicle to slide more when drifting in GTA Online.

On the performance side, the Karin Previon is powered by a V8 engine fitted with a pod filter on the manifold. The engine is coupled with a five-speed transmission box. The combination of these two features and the rear-wheel drive configuration enables the car to travel at a maximum speed of 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322).

Is it worth getting the Karin Previon in GTA Online?

The Previon has a starting price of $1,490,000 and a trade price of $1,117,500. Despite being such an expensive car, it does not provide much value in 2023. The speed is somewhat slow when compared to other race cars, and the handling suffers from a slight understeering problem.

It is an option worth considering if you win it straight from the Lucky Wheel. However, it wouldn't be wise to spend GTA$ 1.4 million on this vehicle in 2023. Winning the vehicle as a reward from the Lucky Wheel can be challenging, but you can use a trick to win the Podium vehicle every time.

