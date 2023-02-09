5 unbelievable GTA 4 details that make it superior to GTA 5

GTA 4 is one of Rockstar Games' most underappreciated titles. It was the studio's first entry into the HD Universe and was well-received at the time. However, the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 completely overshadowed the game, leaving it with the label of a GTA game with unusual driving mechanics.

Nonetheless, the 2008-released title still has a devoted fanbase that refuses to let its glory fade. Although Grand Theft Auto 5 is far superior to its predecessors, some gameplay elements in Grand Theft Auto 4 remain unrivaled by any entry in the series.

These distinct mechanisms still make the game stand out from the competition even 15 years after its initial release. This article lists five things GTA 4 did better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five overlooked characteristics that set GTA 4 apart from Grand Theft Auto 5

1) NPC reactions

Although NPCs in both GTA 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 have distinct personalities, the people in the former are more life-like and responsive.

The NPCs respond to each situation differently, with unique dialogs and reactions. When it rains, they use umbrellas and handheld objects to keep themselves dry. Some seek refuge under various roofs or simply flee to reach their destination.

While it may appear absurd, Liberty City NPCs are braver than Los Santos residents as they do not panic and scamper away upon hearing a gunshot in the distance.

2) Ragdoll

Any discussion of GTA 4 would be incomplete without mentioning its ragdoll physics. The game incorporates the Euphoria Physics Engine, which gives the objects real-life ragdoll behavior. Whether you push a person, throw an object, or, most hilariously, fly out of a vehicle's windshield, the ragdoll physics makes it look like a visual treat.

If you get bored in the game, you can put the Euphoria engine to the test by simply driving over NPCs and freefalling from skyscrapers. Those seeking death-defying highs can try speed-riding a motorcycle and collide with an oncoming vehicle. GTA 4 will never fail to amaze you with its unique in-game physics.

3) Phone call responses

Rockstar Games allows players to call their in-game friends, enemies, and other services using their mobile phones in GTA 4. Although the phones in Grand Theft Auto 5 have more features, the calls in the former feel more realistic and sound.

If you call your friends at an odd hour to hang out, rather than going to voicemail, they will pick up and respond with the activity they are doing at the time. They may also express interest or anger towards you during the call.

Calling emergency services also feels more realistic as, unlike in Grand Theft Auto 5, Niko Bellic communicates with the attendee.

4) Health indicators on enemies and NPCs

GTA 4 displays a health indicator on enemies and NPCs when you point a gun at them or target them with a melee weapon. This indicator is handy during combat and allows players to plan their next moves accordingly.

While Grand Theft Auto Online includes this feature for other players, Story Mode doesn't and only displays a red mark when you eliminate someone. This frequently results in longer combat engagements and excessive bullet usage.

To enable the health indicator, open the pause menu, navigate to the Display tab, and select Complex as the target icon.

5) Police patrols

While this is a personal preference, police patrols make the world of Grand Theft Auto games more lively. Earlier entries in the series featured police cars and personnel roaming the streets. However, the most recent title has a dearth of visible police patrols.

Every block in Grand Theft Auto 4 has a police officer or a police car. While their presence can be annoying, it serves to deter the player from committing crimes.

