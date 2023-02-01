"Customization options like Midnight Club 3" - GTA 6 fans share new features they want to see in the game

GTA 6 is currently under development, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival for years. While there are no new details about the game other than the officially confirmed leaks, the community continues to develop fan theories, uncover rumors, and speculate on other related topics.

In a recent Twitter discussion about the upcoming game's features, a user named @HoripadFPSPlus stated that they wanted vehicle customization options similar to the Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition video game.

HoriPad FPS Plus PS3/PS4 Wired PS Licensed Joypad @HoripadFPSPlus



Being able to adjust the dimensions of the wheels and tires / changing tyre profile.



Changing the depth of wheels so you can create DEEP DISH WHEELS like this picture @RStarUniverse To have the same wheel customisation options as Midnight Club 3 but on all wheels including Stock wheels.Being able to adjust the dimensions of the wheels and tires / changing tyre profile.Changing the depth of wheels so you can create DEEP DISH WHEELS like this picture @RStarUniverse To have the same wheel customisation options as Midnight Club 3 but on all wheels including Stock wheels.Being able to adjust the dimensions of the wheels and tires / changing tyre profile.Changing the depth of wheels so you can create DEEP DISH WHEELS like this picture https://t.co/3TVdRfJwvT

The game is a Rockstar Games production that was officially released on April 11, 2005. According to the user, the racing title allows players to highly customize their vehicles, including the wheels. Hopefully, this feature will be reintroduced by the studio in GTA 6. Several other fans expressed their thoughts and discussed what they anticipate from the upcoming installment as well.

Flying between cities, online security, and anti-cheat are some key features that fans expect from Rockstar Games in GTA 6

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse

#GTAVI What is one thing you'd like to see in GTA6 that has never been featured in the GTA Series before? What is one thing you'd like to see in GTA6 that has never been featured in the GTA Series before? #GTAVI https://t.co/dMtcWX9RLp

On January 31, 2023, popular Rockstar Games informer, Rockstar Universe, began a thread on Twitter, where they asked fans about their expectations for new features in Grand Theft Auto 6. The thread quickly went viral amongst the player base, with many sharing their expectations.

Popular GTA YouTuber Tylarious stated that the new title shouldn't be infested with modders and hackers immediately after its release.

Tylarious @TylariousYT @RStarUniverse A game that does not get overrun with modders and cheats within 2 months? @RStarUniverse A game that does not get overrun with modders and cheats within 2 months?

Another user, Zak, suggested that Rockstar Games should allow players to purchase more garages and businesses, and redesign the wanted level system as well.

Zak @Zakapholiac @RStarUniverse I want them to bring back the national guard being called at max wanted level. They should also allow us to own more garages and start up businesses @RStarUniverse I want them to bring back the national guard being called at max wanted level. They should also allow us to own more garages and start up businesses

In response, user Turnerski gaming stated that the GTA 6 police should be fairly realistic and apprehend players for all sorts of violations.

Turnerski gaming 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @TurnerskiGaming @RStarUniverse More realistic police, who will chase you for speeding, running reds, driving on the wrong side of the road etc @RStarUniverse More realistic police, who will chase you for speeding, running reds, driving on the wrong side of the road etc

According to user Yangy Young, Grand Theft Auto 6 missions should have more open designs and less linear approaches. Additionally, they advocated for more customization of the story mode characters.

Yangy Young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺🇺🇦 @YangyYoung



Also if we could dye the hair of the SP protagonists that would be great. They all annoyingly had the same hair colour in GTA V. @RStarUniverse It’s been featured before but getting less frequent - A more open mission design with fewer linear paths.Also if we could dye the hair of the SP protagonists that would be great. They all annoyingly had the same hair colour in GTA V. @RStarUniverse It’s been featured before but getting less frequent - A more open mission design with fewer linear paths.Also if we could dye the hair of the SP protagonists that would be great. They all annoyingly had the same hair colour in GTA V.

Since GTA 5's multiplayer version is currently exposed to high-risk exploitation, user Domino Kriegerkrux asked for improved online security in GTA 6's potential multiplayer version.

Similarly, User Istura said that the upcoming game's online variant should include an effective anti-cheat software.

Another user, Mark, suggested several new features such as multiple cities, in-game girlfriends, and more that could potentially return in the upcoming game.

Mark @MarkFitzpatric4 @RStarUniverse Being able to go in all Buildings in Story Mode flying to different cities/ having girlfriends etc etc, having more weather severe weather. @RStarUniverse Being able to go in all Buildings in Story Mode flying to different cities/ having girlfriends etc etc, having more weather severe weather.

According to user Jonah, the upcoming game should have more accessible interiors as well as interactive options for food stalls, coffee shops, and many more.

Jonah @kezittos



Interactive interiors; buy food/snacks, rent a hotel room, get yourself a coffee and of course the option of stealing in/robbing those places. @RStarUniverse More interiors like grocery stores, malls, cabins, resorts, cafes, etc.Interactive interiors; buy food/snacks, rent a hotel room, get yourself a coffee and of course the option of stealing in/robbing those places. @RStarUniverse More interiors like grocery stores, malls, cabins, resorts, cafes, etc.Interactive interiors; buy food/snacks, rent a hotel room, get yourself a coffee and of course the option of stealing in/robbing those places.

Confirmed gameplay changes and features that are coming to GTA 6

While Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about Grand Theft Auto 6, on September 18, 2022, a teenage hacker known as "teapotuberhacker" infiltrated the studio's servers and leaked several video clips of the upcoming game.

The hacker leaked approximately 90 clips, which confirmed many rumors and speculations. As per the leaks, the upcoming game will feature two protagonists named Jason and Lucia. Rockstar Games is also planning to introduce multiple cities to describe the characters' backstories.

Along with that, the game will have improved gameplay mechanics that will unlock whole new levels of an enhanced experience. Players will be able to use snacks and medicines to replenish their health in story mode, pick up and drop weapons and ammo. Interesting additions such as new character stances, such as crouch and crawl, and other new features were confirmed by the leaks.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes