What is the Veto Modern in GTA Online used for?

Many players may be unaware that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online includes go-kart vehicles. While they're generally used for racing in the real world, Rockstar Games restricts players from doing so in the game.

The Veto Modern go-kart has proven to be the most practical out of the two options (the other being the Veto Classic) available in GTA Online. However, their general utilization is still up for debate.

This article outlines the functions of Veto Modern in GTA Online and whether or not players should invest in it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: What is the purpose of Veto Modern in the game?

“So you think you're worthy of the Veto Modern? You better be. This vehicle is so sophisticated, so sleek, so moderately powerful, that it's road legal. We think. We haven't verified that yet…” - Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Dinka Veto Modern is an improved version of the Veto Classic go-kart. Although it serves no special purpose, GTA Online players can merely wander around Los Santos in it. It is essentially a fun vehicle provided for free roams.

Players can go on thrilling rides with their friends or other friendly players. They can also use it to compete in custom races with friends and put their driving skills to the test. Because of its design, the car is extremely quick around corners.

The vehicle has a great aerodynamic shape with a mostly covered body and is one of the game's lowest rides. It has just one gear and is equipped with a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine. However, as it is a sports racing car, the Veto Modern is relatively quick due to its size.

It has a top speed of 76.80 mph or 123.60 km/h when fully upgraded. GTA Online players can take it to Los Santos Customs and install a variety of customizations available in the auto shop. Rockstar also offers 30+ race-themed liveries for the vehicle to embrace the racing spirit.

The biggest benefit of Veto Modern is that it allows GTA Online players to drive significantly faster than the base model. Rockstar has also improved stability with the upgraded go-kart.

Other features include a lightweight body and a single-seat capacity. Surprisingly, Veto Modern appears in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas as well. GTA Online players who enjoy cars can add this one-of-a-kind vehicle to their collection.

Should GTA Online players buy the Veto Modern?

This is a polarizing topic, and the obvious answer is that it should be determined by the player's preferences. However, there are a few factors to consider before purchasing one.

The Veto Modern and Veto Classic are both relatively expensive vehicles in comparison to what they offer in the game. The Veto Modern can be purchased for $995,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The high purchase value and incompatibility to use it for races is a downside. Despite having bullet-proof tires, its lack of cover or protection can attract enemy attacks in crowded lobbies. Furthermore, the speed is insufficient to avoid homing missiles or rockets, especially from the Oppressor Mk II.

These two go-karts are not intended for competitive play and should only be used for fun. It is also recommended that players use them in private lobbies to avoid any casualties.

