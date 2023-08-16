List of all main GTA 5 voice actors, along with the corresponding characters they have played in the story mode

GTA 5 is a massive game that features several characters contributing to the plot. It is one of the most ambitious projects by Rockstar Games, setting new standards for open-world games. Evidently, the gaming studio’s ambitions turned out to be fruitful as it became one of the most-played titles, even after almost a decade. The in-game characters have also become immortal in the hearts of fans.

While most players know the prominent characters in the game well, only a few are aware of their real-life voice actors. On that note, this article lists all the voice actors that played major roles in GTA 5 Story Mode.

All major characters and their real-life voice actors in GTA 5 Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has three protagonists and several other major and supporting characters. Each protagonist has their own story that intertwines with others as the story progresses. The game's three protagonists and their voice actors are as follows:

Ned Luke

Ned Luke is an American actor, writer, and voice actor who played the role of Michael De Santa. He has also appeared in 29 movies, television shows, and over 100 commercials. The GTA 5 voice actor is very active on social media and frequently responds to his fans.

Shawn Darnell Fonteno

Shawn Fonteno was associated with the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time, voicing an unnamed Grove Street Families member in San Andreas. In the latest game, he portrayed himself as Franklin Clinton, the hustler of Los Santos.

Steven Ogg

Steven Ogg is a Canadian professional actor who voiced the character of Trevor Philips. Apart from this, Ogg is also popular for his portrayal of Simon in The Walking Dead and Sobchak in Better Call Saul.

The main antagonists of GTA 5 are as follows:

Jonathan Walker

Jonathan Walker voiced Devin Weston, the game's main antagonist. He is an American actor who also appeared in popular TV shows such as Sex and the City, Law & Order, among others.

Robert Timothy Bogue

Robert Bogue voiced the “popular” FIB agent Steve Haines. He has also worked on other Rockstar Games projects such as The Ballad of Gay Tony, Red Dead Revolver, and Red Dead Redemption.

Alfredo Huereca

Alfredo Huereca voiced the character of Martin Madrazo. He is a Mexican cinematographer and actor who debuted in GTA Online. Madrazo is the first antagonist that players face in Story Mode.

Some notable supporting characters and their voice actors in GTA 5 include:

Slink Johnson

Slink Johnson voiced the popular comic character Lamar Davis in both Story Mode and Grand Theft Auto Online. He is also popular for his portrayal of Black Jesus in The Super Rumble Mixshow.

Jay Klaitz

Many fans consider Jay Klaitz to be the real-life version of Lester Crest, as he acts and sounds the same. He is an American actor and voice actor who has also worked in Red Dead Redemption and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Vicki van Tassel

Vicki van Tassel voiced the role of Amanda De Santa. She is an American dancer, comedian, voice actress, singer, and Broadway actress who is still active in the showbiz industry.

Many GTA fans are eagerly waiting to meet the characters and voice actors in Grand Theft Auto 6. Although there are some rumors about the protagonists’ voice actors, Rockstar is yet to confirm them.

