10 of the best GTA characters of all times, ranked

The GTA Universe comprises several characters that you can play as and interact with. Rockstar Games created over 100 characters across 16 unique Grand Theft Auto titles. However, a few of them are very close to fans' hearts than others. These characters added unique flavors and vibes to their respective games, and, as a result, fans still admire them decades after their debuts.

This article lists and ranks 10 of the best characters in the GTA franchise that are loved by many.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

10 most popular GTA characters that are still loved by fans

10) Little Jacob

Jacob "Little" Hughes, also known as Little Jacob, is a side character in GTA 4 and a close ally to the protagonist, Niko Bellic. He is a Jamaican drug and arms dealer who assists Niko until the end of the game's plot. Fans adore him for his kind gestures toward Niko, which aided the latter's survival in Liberty City.

9) Pavel

Pavel is the caretaker of the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online. He is a comic character who helps you execute the Cayo Perico Heist. Fans love him for his witty jokes and the useful tips he offers while on a mission. His Russian accent is also very popular among Cayo Perico grinders.

8) Claude

Claude is the protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 3 and the first character that players got to see in full flesh. Despite being a silent character, many fans admire Claude for his fierce behavior and determination toward the goal. He is also the only mainstream protagonist that has appeared in two different titles.

7) Tommy Vercetti

Thomas "Tommy" Vercetti is the protagonist of GTA Vice City and one of the franchise's most popular characters. He is a self-made crime lord who ascended the ranks by defeating all of Vice City's major powers. He is so popular among fans that many are anticipating his appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6.

6) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is regarded as the funniest character in Grand Theft Auto 5. He is a friend of Franklin Clinton, one of the protagonists. Lamar has many comic moments with the characters we play throughout the story, which makes him a fan favorite. His barb at Franklin's haircut is one of the game's most iconic moments.

5) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic has a devoted fan base that admires him for the life lessons he provides throughout the GTA 4 gameplay. Unlike the other protagonists, Niko experiences several tragedies that players can relate to in real life. He is a lone warrior who comes to a new country to start a new life, only to be confronted with issues from his past.

4) Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips is a protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 5 and one of the most feared characters in the franchise. He is known for his reckless behavior, which also consists of bravery. Trevor is mostly popular among fans who love to create chaos in the game.

3) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is a hustler that many young players can relate to. Despite being a criminal, his life story is inspiring for many grinders. The GTA 5 protagonist started at the bottom and is currently one of the most successful businessmen in Los Santos.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is mostly popular as a father figure among fans. The popular GTA 5 protagonist is a mentor to Franklin, who taught him many valuable lessons about life's hustles and struggles. Fans also love Michael’s negotiation skills, through which he evaded many hindrances in life.

1) Carl “CJ” Johnson

Carl “CJ” Johnson is undoubtedly the most popular character in the franchise. He is the protagonist of GTA San Andreas but has debuted (unofficially) in several other video games through CJ mods. The Grove Street gangster is an idol for many, as he teaches about life struggles and how to deal with betrayals in the game.

Poll : Are you a fan of Pavel in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes