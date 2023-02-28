CJ from GTA San Andreas makes his debut in Hogwarts Legacy via an exciting new mod

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most recent games in the open-world category, and it was only a matter of time before CJ from GTA San Andreas made his appearance in the game.

A few weeks after its official release, PC modders developed several mods that added several new characters to the game. While the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is only for wizards and witches, Carl CJ Johnson from the Grove Street neighborhood in GTA San Andreas has been seen roaming the grounds.

Harry Potter fans can now play as CJ from GTA San Andreas in Hogwarts Legacy

Carl CJ Johnson is one of the most popular characters in the GTA franchise, and fans love seeing his unexpected debuts in other games. After traveling through several towns such as San Andreas, Las Venturas, San Fiero, and many more, CJ has arrived at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Hogwarts Legacy game.

Developer norskpl from Nexus Mods has created the “Carl Johnson (CJ)” mod that adds the character to the game. According to the developer, it is a character skin that replaces all male heads with CJ's entire body. They further described:

“The vanilla parts of the clothes overlap with his model, to avoid this - please read "recomended usage".

The recommended usage advises players to remove all clothing from the Gear menu and make their original characters bald. This will allow the mod to work seamlessly without bugging the default animations.

Harry Potter fans can find this GTA San Andreas mod in All games > Hogwarts Legacy > Mods > Characters > Carl Johnson (CJ) category on the website. Installing the mod is also simple, as it only requires copying the modded file to the game directory. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Download the zip file and extract it. Open the default game directory: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy. Steam users can also right-click on the game name, select properties, click on local files in the left panel, and then click the Browse button in the right panel to access the directory. Copy the Pheonix folder from the mod folder to the game directory and click yes on the confirmation dialog box. Once copied, close all windows and run the game.

The developer also shared four in-game screenshots of the GTA San Andreas protagonist in different locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

CJ inside a dorm room in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Nexus Mods)

While they did not explicitly state which CJ character model they used in the mod, the original version or the definitive edition, from the screenshots, it is safe to assume that they retouched the original version of the GTA character and made him higher in resolution to match the game's esthetics.

