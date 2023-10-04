Fact Check: Can iPhone 15 Pro Max run GTA 5 natively?

A mobile port of GTA 5 is one of the most requested things by the gaming community, and Rockstar Games has yet to make it a reality even after a decade of the game’s first release. However, an X (formerly Twitter) user named TechDroider (X/@techdroider) shared a video of them playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on a newly released iPhone 15 Pro Max. The video went viral on the internet and gathered over a million views.

However, many players are skeptical about this as there are no official ports available. This article explains whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max can run Grand Theft Auto 5 natively or not.

Can you play GTA 5 on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Expand Tweet

The straightforward answer is no. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massive game that requires significant hardware power to run. Currently, the game is playable only on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3 (Singleplayer only)

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox 360 (Singleplayer only)

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC

Steam Deck (PC version)

The gameplay video shared by TechDroider has some misleading aspects which the user later clarified. In a subsequent tweet, they disclosed that the game is running on the iPhone 15 Pro Max via Steam Link.

Expand Tweet

For those who don’t know, Steam Link is kind of a cloud gaming service that allows you to stream and play games from your PC’s Steam client to any supported handheld device. The X user has the game installed and running on their PC via Steam which they cast onto their smartphone.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max recently made it into the headlines in the gaming community due to its ability to run various AAA video games. Apple’s official Newswire stated that the smartphone could run Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

However, a native mobile port of Grand Theft Auto 5 is still a distant dream and many fans want it before Rockstar announces the GTA 6 release date.

It is also worth noting that the title has many bugs and issues that can potentially ruin the smartphone gaming experience. Although the recent GTA 5 update brought some positive changes to the game, problems like GTA Online money glitches are still prevalent.

Poll : Do you want to natively play GTA 5 on iPhone 15 Pro Max? Yes No 0 votes