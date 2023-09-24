Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to launch some new features for players, with the most recent additions to the GTA+ subscription piquing the community’s interest. Many rumors stated that the American gaming studio would release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Android and iOS devices as part of the subscription. However, Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider, stated the following:

“We can expect…Bully, Max Payne, GTA Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars in the long run.”

The statement was based on a previous leak that revealed several assets related to classic Rockstar Games projects. While the insider is known for accurate predictions in the past, gamers are advised to wait for confirmation from the gaming studio.

Rockstar Games is rumored to launch the GTA+ subscription on Android and iOS with its classic games catalog

The speculations started on September 21, 2023, when Rockstar Games announced free access to Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition for paid subscribers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. If you are currently subscribed to the plan, you can download and play these games for free on the aforementioned platforms.

However, the gaming studio released two updates for mobile versions of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on June 27, 2023, which reportedly added several GTA+ assets within the game.

Considering these two aspects, the insider stated that Rockstar Games will soon bring the benefits of the paid subscription to mobile devices.

It is also worth noting that some 3D Universe classic games of the studio, such as Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars and Max Payne, were recently re-added for modern mobile devices.

These games were unavailable for download on the latest Android and iOS versions until recently. However, now you can download and play most of Rockstar’s mobile games on modern devices.

InfinityBesk (X/@InfinityBesk), another insider, commented that the studio also updated Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories for modern mobile devices. As a result, the community anticipates these games to be added to the mobile version benefits of the paid subscription.

While a recent leak regarding the GTA 6 release date has gamers hyped, the return of the classic Rockstar Games titles and free access to them have veteran players excited for the future.

