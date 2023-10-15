"This is the greatest moment in human history": GTA San Andreas on smartwatch amazes fans

A video of Rockstar Games' 2004 release, GTA San Andreas, running on a smartwatch has been piquing fans' interest. While the title was originally released for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, its developer later ported it for Android and iOS devices. This allowed YouTuber Full Android Smartwatch to download and play the popular Grand Theft Auto title on a LOKMAT APPLLP 4 PRO Android Smartwatch.

Reacting to the video of San Andreas being played on a smartwatch, an X (formerly Twitter) user said:

"This is the greatest moment in human history."

San Andreas running on a smartwatch amazes fans (Image via X/@CavsRick)

The game, surprisingly, seems to run without any issues on the device. It is quite intriguing to witness GTA San Andreas, a game that pushed the boundaries of technology when it first came out, functioning as intended on a smartwatch.

Fans amazed by footage of GTA San Andreas running on a smartwatch

Full Android Smartwatch's video of GTA San Andreas running on an Android smartwatch dates back to June 2021. Even with the availability of mobile ports of older Grand Theft Auto games, most don't think about playing them on such a small screen.

Nevertheless, the footage showcases a LOKMAT APPLLP 4 PRO smartwatch running Rockstar Games' 2004 release. This device features an MTK6762 OCTA core processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB ROM, according to the video description on YouTube. However, a separate mini gamepad, 8Bitdo Zero 2, was used for the controls in San Andreas.

Here are some more fan reactions to the video showing GTA San Andreas running on a smartwatch:

More fan reactions to the video 1/2 (Images via X)

More fan reactions to the video 2/2 (Images via X)

The hardware was not very advanced when San Andreas was originally released (Image via X/@Shtrafi)

While Grand Theft Auto San Andreas lacked an online mode, where players could make money via methods such as GTA Online money glitches, it kept gamers engaged through hours of content added to that title by Rockstar Games.

Interestingly, another video of San Andreas running on a different smartwatch on the same YouTube channel is also available for viewing. What might come as a surprise to some is that the title runs well even on that device as well.

Although this isn't the ideal way of experiencing San Andreas, it is still interesting to see what today's technology is capable of achieving.

Several fans want Rockstar Games to release Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android devices, but the gaming studio has never mentioned any plans for this. To experience that title and its popular multiplayer mode, players must own a PC or a modern gaming console such as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

It's worth noting that Rockstar regularly adds fresh content to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, such as the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event. However, most fans are looking forward to the release of the next chapter in this series, Grand Theft Auto 6.

