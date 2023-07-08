5 reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is among the best characters in series

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas was released in October 2004. It was a revolution in the gaming industry as its features were well ahead of time. However, almost 19 years after its launch, it is still hailed as one of the best games in the series. In fact, its protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson, might well be the best lead character in the franchise.

While that is arguable, there is no denying that CJ is extremely beloved among the fans, and rightly so. This article will list five reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is among the best characters in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Emotional connection with fans and 4 more reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is among the best characters in the series

1) Tied to a beloved game

Years after its release, GTA San Andreas has maintained its position as one of top games in the series. Back when gaming consoles offered limited room for creativity, Rockstar Games was able to add features that only a few could have imagined. Add to that a great story full of ups and downs featuring a somewhat relatable character at its helm.

These things complemented each other perfectly, producing a great gaming and storytelling experience. Hence, when San Andreas is fondly remembered today, Carl "CJ" Johnson is given a lot of credit for the game's success.

2) Emotional connection with the fans

Since GTA III's protagonist was mute, Vice City's Tommy Vercetti was a big leap in character development. However, CJ took that to a whole new level. His story might be a simple rags-to-riches tale, but how it plays out established an emotional connection with the fans.

CJ had varied reactions to the things happening around him, just like any real person. This made him relatable as fans rooted for Carl to get the best of those who betrayed him. While fans wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, they can only hope that the next lead character is just as great.

3) CJ is loyal to his allies

Before moving to Liberty City, possibly in the late 1980s, CJ was a member of the Grove Street Families gang. After his return to Los Santos, not only did he resume his membership, but he also displayed fierce loyalty towards his allies. Be it his brother Sweet or friend Cesar Vialpando, he was always there to help.

Oddly enough, CJ even risked his life on multiple occasions for Big Smoke and Ryder, who later turned out to be the game's antagonists. As the story progressed, Carl was able to reestablish his gang's position at the top of Los Santos, which showcased his will to go over the edge for those beloved to him.

4) His sense of humor

CJ has many elements to his personality, of which humor is one of his strongest assets. While he was down to business whenever needed, Carl made for some of the funniest lines in the series, which arrived at the right moments.

In fact, most of the game's cast had a great sense of humor. GTA San Andreas hits the right balance, which elevated CJ's status as one of the best characters in the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise.

5) Players can add a personal touch

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to add so much depth to character customization. There are various apparel brands across the map, and the stores offer specific types of clothing items. Additionally, CJ's physique gets altered depending on what he eats and how much he hits the gym.

Players can also get him tattooed and change his haircut. This gave each type of player the option to blend CJ in their own unique style. Rockstar Games somewhat improved these features upon the character's reintroduction in GTA Online years later.

Poll : Do you think CJ is the best protagonist in the series? Yes No 0 votes