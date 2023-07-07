5 of the best GTA Online vehicles that are no longer purchasable

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online was once home to a huge catalog of vehicles. While there are still many cars and bikes in the game, Rockstar Games removed an enormous amount of them in June 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The reason behind this was stated as simplifying browsing on in-game websites by only taking out lesser-used vehicles.

However, the majority of the fanbase disagrees with this move, as there are many vehicles that they feel could have been of value in the game. Unfortunately, the developers have made their move, and all we can do now is look at five of the best GTA Online vehicles that are no longer purchasable.

Ocelot Locust and 4 other best GTA Online vehicles that are no longer purchasable

1) Lampadati Tigon

Lampadati Tigon was one of the Super Cars in GTA Online that made its debut in 2020 with the LS Summer Special update. It had one of the best in-game designs, which was a blend of both classic and modern looks. The primary inspiration for Tigon's design was the De Tomaso P7 and the Ultima RS.

However, this vehicle had much more to it than the looks. Belonging to the fast group, the Lampadati Tigon could go at 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h. It also accelerated really quickly and handled well at high speed. Prior to its removal, players could purchase it for $2,310,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

While some of the removed vehicles are going to be made available during certain GTA Online weekly updates, it is impossible to tell when a specific one will turn up.

2) Lampadati Viseris

One of the most unfortunate vehicle removals in the San Andreas Mercenaries update was the Lampadati Viseris. This car was a great combination of speed and utility. It had a robust build, which was an amalgamation of the De Tomaso Pantera GT5, Maserati Merak, and the BMW M1, and boasted a great top speed of 124.25 mph or 199.96 km/h.

Players could even equip it with front-facing Dual Machine Guns from the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online. However, the best thing about the Lampadti Viseris was its extremely cheap price tag of just $875,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

3) Ocelot Locust

The Ocelot Locust was an open-roof car with a somewhat unusual design. It was based on the Lotus 3-Eleven (2015) and could seat a maximum of two people. However, the best use of this car came in online races, thanks to its top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

While its acceleration was pretty quick as well, Rockstar Games' official website gave Locust's handling the highest possible score. It was also rather affordable, costing only $1,625,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

The Ocelot Locust was seemingly spotted in the sequel's leaked videos. Interestingly, a GTA 6 announcement that might finally happen this year could shed more light on this vehicle's future.

4) Pegassi Zorrusso

Pegassi Zorrusso was a GTA Online Supercar that players could purchase for $1,925,000 from Legendary Motorsport. It featured an ultra-modern design based on the Italdesign Zerouno and was quite fast as well.

According to popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322's performance tests, the Pegassi Zorrusso could go as fast as 124.25 mph or 199.96 km/h in the game. Moreover, it accelerated pretty quickly and was a breeze to maneuver on sharp turns and all types of terrain.

5) Dewbauchee Massacro

The Dewbauchee Massacro was one of the oldest cars in the game, having made its debut in 2014. The Corvette C7, Ferrari F12berlinetta, and the second-gen Aston Martin Vanquish served as the primary source of inspiration for this car, giving it a sleek and aerodynamic build.

The main highlights of this car were its top speed of 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h, and acceleration. Surprisingly, all of this was available for an unbelievably cheap price of just $275,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

In fact, players could even give a last shot at the car and get it as Mystery Prize before its removal in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

