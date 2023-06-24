5 fastest Super cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, ranked

Super Cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are possibly the most useful vehicles in the game. They are often very fast and have various other utilities, making them suitable for all kinds of situations. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, the overall vehicle count in GTA Online went further up. Hence, players now have even more options to choose from.

As of this article, there are a total of 57 Super Cars in the game which can be acquired from different in-game websites. That said, here is a ranked list of the five fastest Super Cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, based on their base top speed.

Principe Deveste Eight and 4 other fastest Super Cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, ranked

5) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO was added in 2022 with the GTA Online update, Criminal Enterprises, and boasts a sleek and ultra-modern design based on the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. As far as top speed is concerned, the Torero XO can go 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h at its fastest.

While that is an incredibly high top speed, it has only reached the fifth spot on this list. Besides that, the Pegassi Torero XO accelerates quickly and handles well enough.

Unfortunately, its price tag is quite steep. Those interested must pay a whopping $2,890,000 on Legendary Motorsport to acquire it.

4) Overflod Entity MT

Overflod Entity MT has a rather unconventional yet futuristic build inspired by the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko. It was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022 and can hit a top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h.

However, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can enhance that to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h by installing HSW Performance Upgrades. Interestingly, one of the Entity variants, the Overflod Entity XF, was removed after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Nevertheless, players can buy the Entity MT for $2,355,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra-modern two-door Super Car based on the Devel Sixteen and the Mazda Furai. It was introduced to the game in 2019 with the Arena Wars update and can achieve its top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h really quickly.

However, like the Overflod Entity MT, GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition owners can increase its top speed to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h via HSW Performance Upgrades. Principe Deveste Eight costs $1,795,000 and is listed on the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Declasse Scramjet

Mach 5 from the 1960s Anime series Speed Racer and the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale inspire Declasse Scramjet's design in the game. It is an open-roof car and can hit an excellent top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h. Rockstar Games has given its acceleration the maximum score on its official website.

Additionally, the Scramjet features a Rocket Boost and can be weaponized from the Mobile Operations Center. While the original price of the Declasse Scramjet was $3,480,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, it was increased to $4,000,000 after a recent GTA Online update.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Grotti Vigilante is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Batmobile featured in the movies Batman and Batman Returns. This is its debut in the series, and whether it returns in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen. In terms of performance, the Vigilante boasts a top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h.

That not only makes it the fastest Super Car but also one of the fastest GTA Online vehicles. It also features a Rocket Boost and is bulletproof from all sides. To get the Grotti Vigilante, players must pay $3,750,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

