Top 5 vehicles on discounts in GTA Online this week (June 24 to June 28, 2023)

Even after the removal of tons of cars from GTA Online last week, the multiplayer game still has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. The latest weekly event of San Andreas Mercenaries (released today) allows players to grab select vehicles at exciting discounts. The rides on sale include the Grotti, Buckingham, Bravado, Mammoth, and Truffade.

This article lists five vehicles at discounted prices that every GTA Online player should get in the San Andreas Mercenaries update event.

5 GTA Online vehicles available on discounts this week (San Andreas Mercenaries Event)

5) Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Price: $369,000 - $276,750

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic is one of the muscle cars that arrived in 2019 as part of GTA Online's The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It is inspired by the real-life Dodge Challenger (1st generation).

The Gauntlet Classic runs on a single-cam V8 engine that helps it reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h). It possesses sharp handling and excellent braking, making it a great choice for getaway missions.

While it’s a bit different from the newly released Bravado Buffalo EVX, the Gauntlet Classic is still a good muscle car available at a 40% discount this week.

4) Truffade Nero

Price: $1,008,000

The Truffade Nero is a two-seater hypercar in Grand Theft Auto Online that was released in 2016 as part of the Import/Export update. The super-class vehicle is based on the real-life Bugatti Chiron as well as the Laraki Epitome.

Like other fast cars in GTA Online, the Nero possesses excellent acceleration that helps it reach a staggering top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) in a couple of seconds. It remains stable on the road even at high speeds thanks to its heavy weight, making it the best vehicle for stunt races in the game.

As the Nero is purchasable at a 30% discounted price this week, players should capitalize on this opportunity and add the supercar to their collection.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

Price: $1,819,125

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the fastest civilian sports cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. Added in 2020 as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update, the vehicle is inspired by the iconic Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The Itali RSX runs on a powerful V12 engine that helps it achieve a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). It is considered an excellent sports car for land racing in Los Santos as it can easily compete with some Super Class vehicles.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to get this amazing ride at a 30% discount from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Mammoth Mogul

Price: $2,187,850 - $1,645,000

The Mammoth Mogul is a three-seater military aircraft that was added to GTA Online in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run update. Its design is based on the real-life Beechcraft Model 18, with some elements taken from FMA AeMB.2.

The Mogul is powered by two-cylinder radial engines, giving it a similar performance to that of the Cuban 800. While the aircraft possesses average handling and speed, its weaponry is reliable. The vehicle comes with .50 caliber Dual Machine Guns that can annihilate targets. Players can install bombs for extra firepower against ground targets.

It may not be the fastest plane in GTA Online, but it’s worth getting it for a 30% discount this week.

1) Buckingham Miljet

Price: $1,190,000

The Miljet is a 16-seater military jet added to Grand Theft Auto Online in 2014 as part of The San Andreas Flight School Update. The aircraft is inspired by none other than the real-life Bombardier Challenger 800.

On the performance front, the Miljet is powered by two turbofan engines, giving it enough boost to reach a staggering top speed of 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h). The plane is also very durable compared to other similar vehicles in the game.

GTA Online players can get the Miljet at a 30% discount from the Elitás Travel in-game website.

All of the aforementioned GTA Online vehicles offer something unique, and each one is a great choice if players are looking to invest in a reliable vehicle.

