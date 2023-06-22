List of all free items GTA Online players can claim in the latest update (June 22 - June 28)

A new weekly update went live for GTA Online on June 22, 2023, and there are several free items to claim. There is a new Diamond Casino & Resort Podium vehicle on display and a new Prize Ride to earn. That's not all; anybody who logs in this week will automatically receive three different liveries for their Mammoth Avenger at no cost. Everything mentioned above is obtainable from June 22, 2023, to June 28, 2023.

A related event also began recently, known as San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event. However, it could only be classified as "free" for gamers already owning the Operations Terminal and Thruster upgrades for their Avengers.

How to get all free items in GTA Online's latest update (June 22 to June 28, 2023)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 https://t.co/CLagO4Qqqd

The above Tweet has a hyperlink to Rockstar's latest Newswire article detailing this week's new update's contents. Here is what GTA Online players should know about the free items available:

Avenger Livery Gifts: Pink & Green Camo, Santo Capra Coins, and Dolla Dolla liveries

Pegassi Tempesta Prize Ride: Grotti Turismo Classic

All the Avenger Livery Gifts will be given to players who log in to GTA Online at least once before June 28, 2023. Fortunate players could win the Pegassi Tempesta at the Lucky Wheel (or use an exploit to guarantee that they'll eventually win it).

Players must be in the top two in LS Car Meet Races in four consecutive days to get the Grotti Turismo Classic. GTA Online does a daily reset at 0:00 UTC for this content.

San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event rewards

Four more rewards that players can obtain this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are four rewards that can technically count as "free" from the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event. The first one to discuss is the only one that could cost the player money: the Hinterland Bomber Jacket. Players can get that clothing item by owning an Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster for their Avenger.

If you already own both of those upgrades before this week's update, this reward is free. Otherwise, you would need to spend in-game money to get them.

Some of the free rewards are tied to the new missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The other three rewards are free since players don't technically have to spend any money to get them. They are as follows:

LS Pounders Cap: Earn at least $500,000 through the Air Freight Cargo business.

Earn at least $500,000 through the Air Freight Cargo business. Blue & Green Camo livery for the Avenger: Beat all six Project Overthrow missions.

Beat all six Project Overthrow missions. Conveyor livery for the V-65 Molotok: Beat all three LSA Operations.

All San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event rewards are obtainable ten days upon completion. GTA Online players have until July 12, 2023, to do these tasks for these related items. Otherwise, all other freebies (Avenger Gift Liveries, Podium Vehicle, and Prize Ride) offered in this week's update must be collected by June 28, 2023.

New weekly updates may introduce more free rewards for players to claim, so stay tuned for next week's offerings.

