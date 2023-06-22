GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (June 22 to 28, 2023)

Rockstar Games is set to release the first GTA Online weekly update today (June 23, 2023), following the most recent San Andreas DLC. While the update is expected to go live around 2 am PST, data miners at GTAForums have already leaked bits of information about it, including the Podium and Prize Ride cars. The gaming studio has yet to confirm the leaks, but the website has been known to predict previous weekly update details accurately.

The newly added vehicles will be available until June 28, 2023. These are one-time rewards offered on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Steam Deck. However, they must complete specific tasks to avail the benefits.

Rockstar Games reportedly adds the Pegassi Tempesta and Grotti Turismo Classic as the Podium and Prize Ride car with the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the Podium and Prize Ride car (Image via GTAForums)

On June 22, 2023, a popular data miner, Spider-Vice, leaked that Rockstar Games would add the Pegassi Tempesta as the Podium Vehicle as part of the weekly update. It is a supercar in GTA Online based on the real-life Lamborghini Huracán/Centenario.

While the vehicle costs $1,329,000 on Legendary Motorsport, players can win it free from the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel. However, it should be noted that the Lucky Wheel has 19 other rewards, and the car only has a 5% of winning. You can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to drive it home.

If you don’t win the Pegassi Tempesta on the first try, you can return after 24 real-life hours and try your luck again.

Spider-Vice also reported that Rockstar Games would add the Grotti Turismo Classic as the Prize Ride Car for this week. It is a Grand Theft Auto Online sports car based on the real-life Ferrari F40. Players can win it for free by finishing in the top two positions in Los Santos Car Meet Series Races for four straight days.

Brief details about the Pegassi Tempesta and Grotti Turismo Classic

The Pegassi Tempesta is a two-seater car with a stylish aerodynamic body. It is powered by a V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, the aerodynamic body and lowered stance helps the vehicle attain a top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h. It is also one of the best cars to use in GTA Online races.

Meanwhile, the Turismo Classic has a low stance and a somewhat boxy design. Although it is one of the oldest cars in the game at this point, Rockstar Games offers Hao’s Special Works Performance upgrades that significantly improve the vehicle’s performance. However, HSW upgrades cost an additional $897,000.

