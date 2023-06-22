All GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event rewards (June 22 - July 12)

GTA Online had a new weekly update on June 22, 2023, and introduced the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event. Players can get up to four different rewards in it. However, much of this content revolves around the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal. Gamers who have yet to get that upgrade (or even the plane it's for) will need to grind for money to participate in this content.

The only rewards for the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event are cosmetics. GTA Online players basically get a few clothes and some liveries for two planes. This event began on June 22, 2023, and will end on July 12, 2023. Any rewards the player is eligible for will be delivered to their accounts within 10 days from completing the required tasks.

List of all San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event rewards in GTA Online (June 22 to July 12)

Here is a rundown of how GTA Online players can get the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event rewards:

Hinterland Bomber Jacket: Purchase the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster upgrades. Players who already have these upgrades should automatically get this jacket.

Purchase the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster upgrades. Players who already have these upgrades should automatically get this jacket. LS Pounders Cap: Acquire $500,000 via selling Hangar Sell missions.

Acquire $500,000 via selling Hangar Sell missions. Blue & Green Camo livery (Mammoth Avenger): Beat all six Project Overthrow missions.

Beat all six Project Overthrow missions. Conveyor livery (V-65 Molotok): Beat all three LSA Operations missions.

A more in-depth guide for these items will be provided in the next section of this article.

How to get the Hinterland Bomber Jacket

The Hinterland Bomber Jacket (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how much the upgrades usually cost for the Mammoth Avenger:

Operations Terminal: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 Mammoth Avenger Thruster: $750,000

GTA+ members get the Operations Terminal for free, as well as 40% off all Mammoth Avenger upgrades. Owning both the Operations Terminal and the Mammoth Avenger Thruster is all gamers need to unlock the Hinterland Bomber Jacket in the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event.

How to get the LS Pounders Cap

The LS Pounders Cap (Image via Rockstar Games)

Air Freight Cargo is already a high-paying business as it is. Hence, most GTA Online players should have no trouble unlocking this San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event reward. To get the LS Pounders Cap, just sell at least $500,000 worth of cargo through the Hangar.

You can either get the crates yourself or pay Rooster McCraw to do it for you from inside your Hangar.

How to get the Blue & Green Camo livery

The Blue & Green Camo livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can get the Blue & Green Camo livery for their Mammoth Avenger by completing the following missions:

Reporting for Duty

Falling In

On Parade

Breaking Ranks

Unconventional Warfare

Shock & Awe

All six of those Project Overthrow missions can be done through the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal.

How to get the Conveyor livery

The Conveyor livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event reward to discuss is the Conveyor livery for the V-65 Molotok. Players must complete all three LSA Operations missions, which include the following:

Direct Action

Surgical Strike

Whistleblower

All three quests can be done in the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal. Note that gamers get to pick which LSA Operations they want to do.

