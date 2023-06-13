GTA Online Hangar receives major changes in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Old Hangar properties got many changes in GTA Online's latest update: San Andreas Mercenaries. It's rare to see old properties get updates, so covering what's new here is worth covering. Essentially, this business got several buffs that made it even better than what it was like before. This property was already the best-paying one in revenue for a maximum Sell Mission, so getting some changes is quite notable.

A list of all significant changes tied to the Hangar introduced in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will be covered below. Players must own this business to exploit the new features highlighted below.

List of all major changes for the Hangar business in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The promotional image used for this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the most significant changes worth mentioning first for Hangar owners in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

Storing and customizing an Avenger

Mk II Weapon Workshop

Four new Source Missions

Three new Sell Missions

Players then needed a Facility to purchase, store, and customize their Avenger. That's no longer the case. As of the latest update, gamers can store and customize their Avenger in a Hangar. The Mk II Weapon Workshop is similar to what other properties already have and will help players get their Mk II weapons here.

The new Source and Sell Missions are intended for those who wish to drive cars rather than fly an aircraft.

Minor changes to the Hangar in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Look at the top left to see something that didn't exist in the previous update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody seeking to start the Air-Freight Cargo business had to do the setup mission before the San Andreas Mercenaries update came out. Now, GTA Online players can pay Ron to do it for them.

The confirmation message for paying Ron to do the setup mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

It only costs $20,000 to pay Ron to do the setup mission. Choosing this option lets a player get started with the business instantly. This is an excellent deal since $20,000 is virtually nothing in GTA Online.

This NPC can source your cargo for you (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangar owners can also pay Rooster McCraw to source Air-Freight Cargo for them. It costs $25,000 to get some crates. Astute gamers should recognize that this feature is virtually identical to what Warehouse owners can do by paying staff to get cargo for them.

You can do Flight School lessons inside your Hangar now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Inside this business is also a blue poster tied to Flight School. GTA Online players can now access Flight School here as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This feature is much more convenient than manually going to LSIA, especially if this property is in Fort Zancudo.

Some new pickups have also been added (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final new feature worth noting for this property is that several weapons and snacks are now available to be picked up around the premises. Free items are always lovely, especially if the player is tight on money after a big purchase.

