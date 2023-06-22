GTA Online weekly update for June 22-28, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update has been released, kickstarting the Rewards Event and adding the much-awaited Bravado Buffalo EVX to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC this week. From now until June 28, 2023, players can help Charlie Reed in Project Overthrow missions and earn 50% more rewards. Participating in the Community Series Jobs will also hand triple cash and RP throughout the week.
A new set of showroom cars have also arrived in Los Santos, along with many exciting discounts on select vehicles. There’s plenty to do this week in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. That said, this article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.
Latest GTA Online weekly update event starts today (June 22 to June 28)
New content
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
3x Cash and RP
- Community Series Jobs
1.5x Cash and RP
- Project Overthrow Missions
The Bravado Buffalo EVX is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000 this week.
Brand new stock of showroom cars available this week (June 22 to June 28)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Annis Hellion
- Enus Paragon R
- Dinka Verus
- Declasse Vamos
- Truffade Nero
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Annis S80RR
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Pegassi Tempesta
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Grotti Turismo Classic
Available Time Trials this week
Time Trial – Sawmill
HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
HSW Premium Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)
- Överflöd Entity MT HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Vapid FMJ
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Grotti Itali RSX
The GTA Online Podium car, Pegassi Tempesta, is available at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.
Complete list of new rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 22 to June 28)
40% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
30% off
- Buckingham Miljet
- Mammoth Mogul
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Truffade Nero
New Rewards this event week (Until July 13, 2023)
- Hinterland Bomber Jacket – Buy both the Mammoth Thruster and Operations Terminal upgrade for the Avenger
- LS Pounders Cap – Sell Smuggler Cargo worth $500,000
- Blue & Green Camo for Avenger – Complete all six Project Overthrow missions
- Conveyor livery for Molotok – Complete all three available LSA Operations
Log-In Rewards for Avenger:
- Pink & Green Camo
- Santo Capra Coins livery
- Dolla Dolla livery
Rockstar Games hasn’t readded cars removed from GTA Online last week as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online?
Yes
No
1 votes