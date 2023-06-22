GTA Online weekly update for June 22-28, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update has been released, kickstarting the Rewards Event and adding the much-awaited Bravado Buffalo EVX to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC this week. From now until June 28, 2023, players can help Charlie Reed in Project Overthrow missions and earn 50% more rewards. Participating in the Community Series Jobs will also hand triple cash and RP throughout the week.

A new set of showroom cars have also arrived in Los Santos, along with many exciting discounts on select vehicles. There’s plenty to do this week in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. That said, this article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update event starts today (June 22 to June 28)

New content

Bravado Buffalo EVX

3x Cash and RP

Community Series Jobs

1.5x Cash and RP

Project Overthrow Missions

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000 this week.

Brand new stock of showroom cars available this week (June 22 to June 28)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Annis Hellion

Enus Paragon R

Dinka Verus

Declasse Vamos

Truffade Nero

Luxury Autos Showroom

Annis S80RR

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Pegassi Tempesta

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Turismo Classic

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Sawmill

HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

HSW Premium Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)

Överflöd Entity MT HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

Vapid FMJ

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Grotti Itali RSX

The GTA Online Podium car, Pegassi Tempesta, is available at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

Complete list of new rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 22 to June 28)

40% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

30% off

Buckingham Miljet

Mammoth Mogul

Grotti Itali RSX

Truffade Nero

New Rewards this event week (Until July 13, 2023)

Hinterland Bomber Jacket – Buy both the Mammoth Thruster and Operations Terminal upgrade for the Avenger

Buy both the Mammoth Thruster and Operations Terminal upgrade for the Avenger LS Pounders Cap – Sell Smuggler Cargo worth $500,000

Sell Smuggler Cargo worth $500,000 Blue & Green Camo for Avenger – Complete all six Project Overthrow missions

Complete all six Project Overthrow missions Conveyor livery for Molotok – Complete all three available LSA Operations

Log-In Rewards for Avenger:

Pink & Green Camo

Santo Capra Coins livery

Dolla Dolla livery

Rockstar Games hasn’t readded cars removed from GTA Online last week as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

