GTA Online weekly update for June 22-28, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jun 22, 2023 09:50 GMT
A brief about the brand new GTA Online weekly update released today for June 22-28, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A new GTA Online weekly update has been released, kickstarting the Rewards Event and adding the much-awaited Bravado Buffalo EVX to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC this week. From now until June 28, 2023, players can help Charlie Reed in Project Overthrow missions and earn 50% more rewards. Participating in the Community Series Jobs will also hand triple cash and RP throughout the week.

A new set of showroom cars have also arrived in Los Santos, along with many exciting discounts on select vehicles. There’s plenty to do this week in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. That said, this article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update event starts today (June 22 to June 28)

New content

  • Bravado Buffalo EVX

3x Cash and RP

  • Community Series Jobs

1.5x Cash and RP

  • Project Overthrow Missions

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000 this week.

Brand new stock of showroom cars available this week (June 22 to June 28)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Annis Hellion
  • Enus Paragon R
  • Dinka Verus
  • Declasse Vamos
  • Truffade Nero

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Annis S80RR
  • Bravado Buffalo EVX

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

  • Pegassi Tempesta

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Grotti Turismo Classic

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Sawmill

HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

HSW Premium Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)

  • Överflöd Entity MT HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Vapid FMJ
  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic
  • Grotti Itali RSX

The GTA Online Podium car, Pegassi Tempesta, is available at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

Complete list of new rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 22 to June 28)

40% off

  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic

30% off

  • Buckingham Miljet
  • Mammoth Mogul
  • Grotti Itali RSX
  • Truffade Nero

New Rewards this event week (Until July 13, 2023)

  • Hinterland Bomber Jacket – Buy both the Mammoth Thruster and Operations Terminal upgrade for the Avenger
  • LS Pounders Cap – Sell Smuggler Cargo worth $500,000
  • Blue & Green Camo for Avenger – Complete all six Project Overthrow missions
  • Conveyor livery for Molotok – Complete all three available LSA Operations

Log-In Rewards for Avenger:

  • Pink & Green Camo
  • Santo Capra Coins livery
  • Dolla Dolla livery

Rockstar Games hasn’t readded cars removed from GTA Online last week as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
