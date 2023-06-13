How to unlock the new Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Rockstar has just released the brand new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, allowing players to enjoy tons of new content as part of the summer DLC 2023. It went live today around 2:00 am PST and added six brand-new missions to the game. While these are available for all currently supported platforms, one might face difficulty in accessing them.

This article will guide players on how to unlock and access the new Project Overthrow missions in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Steps to unlock Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

To get started with the new content in GTA Online, players must ensure they have installed the latest download file of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Once it is installed and the game is booted up, they will first need a Mammoth Avenger, a military plane.

Here’s how to get an Avenger in GTA Online if players haven’t already:

Open the Internet from the in-game mobile device Visit the Warstock Cache & Carry website Find “Avenger” listed on it and buy it

It will cost a hefty amount, around $3,450,000 - $4,787,500. However, owning the vehicle to access the new missions is a prerequisite. Once players get the Avenger, they must install the new Operations Terminal upgrade, costing another $1,250,000 - $750,000.

Once everything is set up, players should do the following to play the Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online:

Board the Avenger Go nearby the newly installed Operation Terminal Press the prompt button to access it Choose “Project Overthrow” Select a mission from the available ones

The first mission players can find is Reporting for Duty. There are a total of six that are unlocked by completing them one by one. Here’s a list of all available Project Overthrow missions in the Grand Theft Auto Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update:

Reporting for Duty Falling In Breaking Ranks Shock & Awe On Parade Unconventional Warfare

All of the missions involve Merryweather forces which players have to eliminate as per the objectives. Apart from Project Overthrow, there are some Los Santos Angels (LSA) Operations available, consisting of a set of three missions. Here are today’s available LSA missions, along with their completion rewards:

Direct Action - $50,500

$50,500 Surgical Strike - $65,500

$65,500 Whistleblower - $60,000+

Players must note that the difficulty and the reward for completing these LSA Operations change regularly.

Charlie Reed is the new character who will help the players in both types of missions. They can simply call him to get assigned to LSA Operations without needing Avenger.

